Laparoscopic and Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market - Forecast to 2022: Key Players are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun, C. R. Bard and W.L. Gore

The laparoscopic surgery market is projected to reach USD 3.53 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.18 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of mesh in hernia repair surgeries, rising geriatric population, new product developments, and efficient reimbursement system in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of the hernia mesh repair surgery market during the forecast period.



In this report, the laparoscopic surgery market has been segmented on the basis of type of surgery and type of mesh fixator. On the basis of type of surgery, the market is categorized into open hernia repair surgery and laparoscopic hernia repair surgery. By type of mesh fixator, the market is classified into tack applicators and glue applicators.



In 2017, the open hernia repair surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the hernia mesh repair surgery market in 2017. Open hernia repair does not require any advanced equipment and takes 25% lesser time than laparoscopy. This makes open hernia repair more cost effective. Moreover, this type of surgery is preferred for hernias that have been present for a long period of time. However, the laparoscopic hernia repair surgery segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as less postoperative pain, less chances of wound infection, and early recovery.



Based on the type of mesh fixator, the tack applicators segment commanded the largest share of the laparoscopic surgery market in 2017. Reduction in surgery time is the major factor driving the growth of the tack applicators segment for mesh fixation. However, glue applicators are expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period. The cost effectiveness, reduction in surgery time, and lower pain associated with glue fixation are driving the adoption of glue in hernia mesh fixation.



The report covers the hernia mesh repair surgery market across ten countries, namely, the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, and India. The US accounted for the largest share of the laparoscopic surgery market in 2017. The large share of the US is attributed to the large patient population, increasing adoption of technologically advanced products, and presence of a well-established medical reimbursement policy in the country. However, India is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient population in the country.



The major players in the hernia mesh repair surgery market profiled in this report are Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (Germany), C. R. Bard (US), and W.L. Gore (US).

Covidien (Part of Medtronic PLC)

Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

C.R. Bard (A Becton, Dickinson and Company)

W. L. Gore & Associates

