Laparoscopic Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing popularity of MI techniques boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laparoscopic devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of MI techniques is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing popularity of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery. However, stringent regulations on new laparoscopic devices poses a challenge. Key market players include avateramedical GmbH, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CMR Surgical Ltd., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., FlexDex Inc., HOYA Corp., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Peters Surgical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Titan Medical Inc.

Laparoscopic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 4756.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Key companies profiled avateramedical GmbH, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CMR Surgical Ltd., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., FlexDex Inc., HOYA Corp., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Peters Surgical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Titan Medical Inc

Laparoscopic surgery, a minimally invasive procedure, uses laparoscopes and instruments for complex surgeries. Robotic surgery, or robot-assisted laparoscopic procedures, have gained popularity due to advancements in visualization, ergonomics, and instrumentation. In March 2022, the FDA approved robotically assisted surgical (RAS) devices for general surgery procedures. RAS offers safer and more effective surgeries, leading to improved outcomes and shorter recovery times. Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci Surgical System is an example, enabling precise movements, magnified vision, and ergonomic design. With over 3 million patients treated globally, common procedures include cardiac, general, colorectal, and gynecological surgery. The availability of robotic systems for various surgical procedures, such as Heller myotomy, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, pancreatectomy, bariatric surgery, and acid reflux surgery, is driving market growth. Vendors are collaborating to expand their presence in untapped regions and markets, positively impacting the laparoscopic devices market during the forecast period.

The Laparoscopic Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries for various conditions. Obesity and chronic diseases like diabetes are driving demand for bariatric surgeries such as sleeve gastrectomy and gastric banding. Skilled professionals are in high demand for performing robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgeries for procedures like prostatectomy and cholecystectomy. Traditional surgeries for conditions such as appendicitis, colorectal cancer, and urological issues are being replaced with less invasive laparoscopic alternatives. Physicians and surgeons in underserved communities and veterans' hospitals are adopting these technologies for weight reduction surgeries and other procedures. Strategic sourcing of laparoscopic devices, including suction/irrigation devices and closure systems, is crucial for ambulatory surgical centers to ensure efficient and profitable operations. However, there are risks like blood loss and infection associated with these surgeries. Air freight delivery ensures timely availability of essential devices for diagnostic centers and hospitals. Trends like thoracic laparoscopy, bariatric surgeries, and uterine fibroids treatments offer profitable chances for manufacturers. Robot-assisted systems are revolutionizing laparoscopic surgeries, reducing complications and improving patient outcomes. Despite the advantages, the high cost and complex nature of these systems pose challenges for adoption in some settings.

Laparoscopic devices, classified as Class II medical devices, face rigorous regulatory approval processes. Regulations ensure safety and efficacy, but can make market entry challenging. In the US, the FDA enforces strict regulations, requiring pre-market approval and extensive agency review. Europe sets similar safety standards, while Japan's Pharmaceutical Affairs Law governs manufacture and sales. Recalls can occur post-approval, impacting market performance negatively. Clinical trials pose significant technical challenges, with failure in one region potentially causing delays and costs. Stringent labeling requirements and regulatory frameworks are essential, safeguarding patient safety.

sets similar safety standards, while Pharmaceutical Affairs Law governs manufacture and sales. Recalls can occur post-approval, impacting market performance negatively. Clinical trials pose significant technical challenges, with failure in one region potentially causing delays and costs. Stringent labeling requirements and regulatory frameworks are essential, safeguarding patient safety. The Laparoscopic Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries. However, challenges persist, such as air freight delivery delays impacting the availability of essential laparoscopic equipment. Ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers require reliable access to these devices for procedures like appendectomy laparoscopy, cholecystectomy, and gynecological surgeries. Bariatric surgeries, including gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy, present unique challenges due to the potential for excessive blood loss. Closure devices and energy systems play crucial roles in addressing this issue. Chronic diseases like diabetes and colorectal cancer also drive market expansion, with innovative laparoscopic devices offering solutions for colon laparoscopy and colorectal surgery. Local manufacturers face competition from global players, necessitating the need for diversity programs and partnerships. Challenges in gynecological conditions, such as ectopic pregnancy and endometriosis, require advanced energy devices and systems. Healthcare providers must navigate these complexities while ensuring the highest standards of patient care.

Product 1.1 Instrument and accessories

1.2 Laparoscopes End-user 2.1 Hospitals

2.2 Clinics

2.3 Ambulatory surgical centers Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Instrument and accessories- The Laparoscopic Devices Market refers to the industry that produces and supplies instruments used in minimally invasive surgeries. These devices include laparoscopes, cameras, insufflators, and forceps. The market's growth is driven by the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures due to faster recovery times and reduced hospital stays. Key players in the market include Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Karl Storz, and Olympus Medical Systems. The market's size is expected to reach USD16.8 billion by 2025.

The Laparoscopic Devices Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and related diseases such as diabetes, uterine fibroids, and endometriosis. These conditions often require surgeries like hysterectomy and myomectomy, which are increasingly being performed laparoscopically due to faster recovery times, reduced scarring, and improved patient comfort. Local manufacturers are also entering the market, providing profitable chances for medical services. Energy systems used in laparoscopic surgeries, including those for bariatric procedures and weight reduction, are driving market growth. Laparoscopic surgery is becoming increasingly popular over traditional surgery due to its minimally invasive nature and the availability of skilled professionals. Air freight delivery ensures timely availability of these devices. Robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries are also gaining traction for complex procedures like ectopic pregnancy and morbid obesity. Physicians and patients alike benefit from the advantages of laparoscopic procedures, making it a promising market for the future.

The Laparoscopic Devices Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries in various medical fields. Laparoscopic procedures, which use small incisions and specialized instruments, are gaining popularity in ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers for treatments such as appendectomy laparoscopy, cholecystectomy laparoscopy, gynecological surgery, and bariatric surgeries. These procedures offer numerous benefits, including reduced blood loss, faster recovery, and lower risk of infection. The market is driven by the rise in chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, which require surgical interventions. Innovative laparoscopic devices, including insufflation devices, closure devices, and energy systems, are being developed to address the diverse needs of healthcare providers and patients. Local manufacturers are also entering the market, expanding its reach and providing profitable chances for strategic sourcing. However, challenges such as the risk of infection and the need for skilled professionals remain. Robot-assisted laparoscopic surgeries and robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery are gaining traction to address these challenges, but they come with a higher cost. The market is also focusing on serving underserved communities and veterans, and minimizing the risk of complications in morbidly obese patients and those with conditions like ectopic pregnancy, endometriosis, and colorectal cancer. In summary, the Laparoscopic Devices Market is poised for growth, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the development of innovative devices to address various medical conditions. However, challenges such as cost and skilled labor remain, and the market must focus on serving diverse patient populations to ensure access to these life-changing procedures.

