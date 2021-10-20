Laparoscopic Devices Market to grow by USD 3.66 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Major Participants in Laparoscopic Devices Market:

B. Braun Melsungen AG : The company provides laparoscopic devices under the brand name EinsteinVision.

: The company provides laparoscopic devices under the brand name EinsteinVision. Boston Scientific Corp.: The company provides laparoscopic devices under the brand name SpyGlass DS.

The company provides laparoscopic devices under the brand name SpyGlass DS. Conmed Corp.: The company provides a wide range of Laparoscopic Instruments such as DetachaTip III Multi-Use Reposable Endosurgery Instruments, DetachaTip III Multi-Use Handles, DetachaTip Scissors, DetachaTip Graspers, and others.

Laparoscopic Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Instruments And Accessories



Laparoscopes

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The laparoscopic devices market is driven by the increasing popularity of MI techniques, high growth potential in emerging economies, and the growing geriatric population.

Laparoscopic Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.48 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

