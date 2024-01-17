Laparoscopic devices market to grow by USD 4.40 billion from 2022-2027, North America accounts for 36% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The laparoscopic devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.40 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.11% according to Technavio.

Companies : 15+, Including Avateramedical GmbH, B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., CMR Surgical Ltd., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., FlexDex Inc., HOYA Corp., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corp., Peters Surgical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., The Cooper Companies Inc., and Titan Medical Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key company s; and market positioning of company s

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key company s; and market positioning of company s Segments: Product (Instrument, accessories, and Laparoscopes), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory surgical centers), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Global Laparoscopic Devices Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market players including-

B.Braun SE - The company offers laparoscopic devices such as EinsteinVision, and Caiman.

Global Laparoscopic Devices Market – Market Dynamics

The Laparoscopic Devices Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Key trends include advancements in laparoscopic technology such as 3D imaging systems, telesurgery systems, and robotic laparoscopic systems. The market is also seeing innovations in single-use instruments, energy devices, and surgical staplers. Moreover, there's a growing demand for laparoscopes, trocars, endoscopic cameras, and other essential tools. Increasing focus on patient safety and improved outcomes is fueling the adoption of sterilization equipment and simulation systems. Market analysis reports indicate a surge in the use of laparoscopic ports, sealants, and adhesion barriers, highlighting a shift towards more sophisticated and patient-friendly solutions.

Major Drivers -

The growing geriatric population is the key factor driving market growth. The global market is propelled by the active engagement of key players like Medtronic, Olympus, Boston Scientific, Johnson and Johnson, Stryker, and B. Braun Melsungen in emerging economies. Such players strategically increase their investments in research and development while expanding their presence in these regions.

Key challenges -

The lack of skilled professionals in handling laparoscopic devices is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

The laparoscopic devices market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Laparoscopic Devices Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Laparoscopic Devices Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Laparoscopic Devices Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Laparoscopic Devices Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Laparoscopic Devices Market companies

