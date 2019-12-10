LAPD Chief Gets Wrapped on Live TV by Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap

TEMPE, Arizona, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, participated in a demonstration by the Los Angeles Department (LAPD) of the BolaWrap to members of the media during a press conference held on Monday, December 9, 2019.

"The officers, rather than having to resort to going hands on, or having to resort to greater levels of force, have a standoff ability where they can deploy this wrap and prevent the individual from moving," said Chief Michael Moore of Los Angeles Police Department during the conference. "The deployment of this, we believe, in our testing to date, offers very little risk of any type of injury to the individual it's deployed on. We have about 200 of these devices. They are going to be deployed in all 21 of our area stations."

To demonstrate his confidence in the safety of the BolaWrap, Chief Moore volunteered to get wrapped and posted the following on Twitter after the press conference: "The citywide testing of the BolaWrap (a handheld remote restraint device) is our latest effort to provide our people with tools designed to give them options when confronted with individuals threatening violence or otherwise unsafe to approach."

Following Chief Moore's presentation, Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies and retired Assistant Sheriff of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, answered questions for the media.

"It was a privilege to be able to discuss the BolaWrap with the media alongside Chief Moore," said Rothans. "After a year of LAPD's internal testing and our own product improvements based on their suggestions, we are pleased the LAPD is moving forward with field deployment in all of its patrol stations."

David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies, added: "When a police department of LAPD's stature goes through extensive testing and remains open to a new technology like ours, it gives other departments more confidence. Since the recent Los Angeles Times article announcing LAPD's plan to deploy the BolaWrap, we have seen an influx of inquiries for demos, training and quotes from agencies across the United States. We also expect to see more agencies move from internal testing to training and field deployments, just like LAPD has."

The LAPD press conference and live BolaWrap demonstration was covered by multiple media outlets - links to some of those stories can be found below:



Los Angeles Times

CBS Los Angeles

NBC Los Angeles

ABC Eyewitness News

KTLA 5

Los Angeles Daily News

The full press conference is available to view on the Company's YouTube Channel here.

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES' CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+1-800-583-2652, Ext #515

IR@wraptechnologies.com

SOURCE Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wraptechnologies.com/

