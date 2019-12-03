LAPD to Train Several Hundred Officers on Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap

TEMPE, Arizona, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, reported an article by the Los Angeles Times this morning highlighting the Los Angeles Police Department's (LAPD) decision to train its officers on the BolaWrap and deploy 200 devices in the field for 90 day pilot program beginning in January 2020.

"LAPD is a forward-thinking agency known to be on the cutting edge of new technology," said Mike Rothans, Chief Operating Officer at Wrap Technologies and retired Assistant Sheriff from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "We are excited that after testing the BolaWrap for more than a year, they have decided to train several hundred officers in preparation of field deployment."

"Considering the growing concern over police use of force and the issues police officers face in their encounters with individuals in a mental health crisis, police agencies across the U.S. and the world are seeing the value the BolaWrap brings. This device addresses those concerns in ways that create trust by dealing with people differently. It's a real paradigm shift of trying to restrain someone without hurting them."

Los Angeles Police Department is the third largest police department in the United States, with more than 9,000 sworn officers according to the LAPD website and worldatlas.com.

The Company was also featured on NBC affiliate WRAL-TV in North Carolina in anticipation of today's demonstration with Wake County Sheriff's Office. Click here to read the full story.

Click here to read the full Los Angeles Times article.

