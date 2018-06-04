Lapeer Plating + Plastics Grows Management Team

Michael Hitch joins LP+P as director, sales and marketing, bringing 18 years experience selling similar exterior trim/application products, most recently at Douglas Corporation. Prior to Douglas, he was with Saint-Gobain and Avery Dennison. At LP+P Hitch will be responsible for growing and diversifying sales to OEMs and other tier suppliers. Hitch is a graduate of Michigan State University where he holds a BA in Economics and he also studied at Cambridge University in England. Hitch lives in Commerce Township, Michigan.

Bob Ehlert joins LP+P as commercial manager. Ehlert comes to LP+P from Yanfeng Global Automotive Interior Systems where he was involved with product costing, business planning and sales management. At LP+P he will be responsible for developing new product quotes, orchestrating the company's overall pricing strategy and assisting in sales. A resident of White Lake, Michigan, Ehlert holds a Bachelor's Degree in industrial engineering and Master's Degrees in both Operations and Manufacturing Management from Kettering University.

"Mike and Bob bring important skills and relationships to our expanding team," said Dean Harlow, LP+P CEO. "They each have deep industry experience that will help us reach our goals of innovating higher value-add products, expanding our manufacturing capabilities and being the supplier of choice in the products we sell."

About Lapeer Plating + Plastics

LP+P is the premier manufacturer of Class A, high-visibility automotive components. We specialize in the design, production, and delivery of exterior and interior decorative trims, including ornamentation, badges/emblems, body-side moldings, painted emblems, small/medium grilles, and accessories. To learn more, please visit www.LPP-inc.com

