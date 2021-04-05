Laphroaig Unveils 10-Year-Old Sherry Oak Finish

CHICAGO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laphroaig is excited to announce the launch of Laphroaig® 10-Year-Old Sherry Oak Finish – a new take on the globally-adored flagship expression from Islay. The unique expression combines the unforgettable flavor of the Laphroaig Distillery's ionic 10-year-old whisky with the sweet, aromatic flavor from Oloroso Sherry casks. The marriage of casks creates rich, full-bodied flavor with notes of Manuka honey, bacon, and maple syrup alongside the classic smoke, seaweed, and hint of salt that Laphroaig is best known and loved for.

Since 1815 Laphroaig has been creating premium single malt Scotch whisky, and the new Sherry Oak finish offers an exciting new flavor profile for lovers of the Scotch's distinguished taste. For the discerning whisky lover, who is drawn to Laphroaig for its unrivalled distinction in aroma and palate, this is a must-have cabinet addition.

"We are thrilled to announce the release of the newest Laphroaig expression. Sherry Oak is an exquisite addition, taking our iconic Laphroaig 10-Year-Old and finishing it in Oloroso Sherry casks, which lend depth and sweetness," says John Campbell, Laphroaig Distillery Manager. "This is a perfect accompaniment to any whisky collection and a celebrated expansion of the Laphroaig range. Laphroaig drinkers are the most passionate Scotch drinkers in the world and with this new offering, we're delighted to give them another Scotch option that embraces our commitments to craftsmanship and innovation."

The Scotch ages for 12-18 months in Oloroso Sherry casks adding complexity and balance, which is sure to pique the curiosity of Laphroaig drinkers around the world. Each cask is carefully selected to complement the discernible character and much-loved taste of Laphroaig.

Laphroaig 10-Year-Old Sherry Finish is bottled at cask strength (48% ABV) and appears auburn and tawny in color.

Limited to 4,450 cases globally, this release will be sought after from whisky enthusiasts all over the world. Available in the U.S. in March 2021, the Laphroaig 10-Year-Old Sherry Finish Scotch has a suggested retail price of $89.99 / 750 mL.

Official Tasting Notes:





Nose:

Sweet and peaty with medicinal notes,

Manuka honey, with strong clove aroma but

also grilled smoky bacon, a distinctive

character of sweet leather, and pine tar. Colour:

Tawny, Auburn



Palate:

Sweet and aromatic, with rich wax and

furniture polish notes followed by treacle

toffee, maple syrup, bitter dark chocolate

combined with Oak shavings, pine needle

and cedar scented wood. Maturation:

European Oak Oloroso Sherry Finished + Refill

Oloroso Sherry matured + American Oka ex-

Bourbon Matured



Finish:

The finish is long, sweet-and-spicy with

chestnut and lingering honey.

The finish is long sweet and spicy with

chestnut honey and antiseptic aroma lingering. Serving:

Best served neat, with ice or a drop of water





ABV:

Bottled at 48% ABV – cask strength

ABOUT LAPHROAIG®

Laphroaig (La-'froyg) literally means "the beautiful hollow by the broad bay." Born from the streams and blue peat smoke of Islay, Laphroaig is a Single Malt Scotch Whisky with a distinct taste and story in every bottle. The secret to Laphroaig is that it benefits from the happy circumstances of where it is produced—next to ocean water and on land that gives Laphroaig a unique peaty taste. It is one of only a few distilleries that still uses traditional malting floors and dries and infuses its own malt with the thick blue smoke from old peat-fired kilns. It is also the only Single Malt Scotch Whisky to bear a Royal Warrant bestowed by HRH Prince Charles.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY INC.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit, and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Laphroaig® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 48% Alc./Vol.2021 Laphroaig Import Company, Chicago, IL

