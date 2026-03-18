LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue Acquires Four Dealerships in San Francisco Bay Area

LAPIS® Adds Porsche, Land Rover, Audi, and Honda to the Company's Expanding Brand Portfolio

HOUSTON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LAPIS® (headquartered in Houston, Texas) announces the purchase of Porsche Livermore, Audi Livermore, Land Rover Livermore, and Livermore Honda in Livermore, California from Umansky Automotive Group on March 17, 2026. LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue's thoughtful expansion to Northern California brings the automotive group's total to six dealerships in just under two and a half years, which includes Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz stores in California and Arizona. This acquisition marks Blue's first Honda dealership and a meaningful return to the Porsche, Audi, and Land Rover brands he has previously represented for many years. Blue's factory relationship with Porsche began his automotive career in 2010.

LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue

"This is destiny," Blue said. "The Tri-Valley, the East Bay and the entire San Francisco Bay Area are some of the loveliest places in all of California. Livermore, Dublin, Tracy, Pleasanton and surrounding cities are safe, convenient, and growing. Tech and medical workers, and their families, are locating here in droves."

"It's an honor to return to the Porsche family," said Blue. "It was the first dealership I purchased in Houston in 2010. Porsche took a chance on me in the beginning, and I have a deep affinity with the brand after running four Porsche stores in three states and serving on the Porsche Board of Regents during my first ten years in this business. Land Rover and Audi have enthusiastically welcomed me back with open arms and I'm truly passionate about their incredible model line-ups and their respective futures. I'm new to the Honda brand. Honda has an amazing Japanese history and a giant commitment to America. Honda has been manufacturing in America since 1982! In addition, Honda's American corporate headquarters are in Southern California. I'm particularly excited about what's ahead with Honda."

The acquisition opportunity was presented and brought to LAPIS® by The Presidio Group. Blue said, "I have the highest respect for George Karolis and his team. He's been a friend and trusted advisor for over ten years, and I'm grateful for Presidio's contributions to this transaction."

Blue is enthusiastic about the region's fast-paced AI-generated employment growth. Livermore is positioned geographically for those who work in companies which serve the AI supply chain. He sees the East Bay continuing to be a growth market, with the I-680 corridors connecting San Jose to Northern California and the I-580 connecting West-East from Oakland into the Central Valley.

"Livermore has a wonderful established history, and the wine country community is a great place to live," said Blue. "It's perfectly centered in the East Bay, North of Silicon Valley, Menlo Park, and South of Walnut Creek and Oakland. We are tremendously excited to connect with the wonderful car culture in Danville and Alamo. We will introduce 'the LAPIS® way' to the entire region, which includes a distinct focus on luxury, access, performance, innovation and service."

This is the third acquisition announcement in under two and a half years for LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue, following the purchase of Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, Arizona in January 2024 and Ferrari of Rancho Mirage in December 2025.

"We're ready to go to work in Livermore and connect with this vibrant community," said Blue. "I am tremendously enthusiastic about the opportunities for our customers at our Livermore campus."

For more information about Todd Blue and LAPIS®, visit www.LAPIS.com .

Media Contact: Pam Hartley, Momentum Marketing (630) 533-0565

Houston-based LAPIS® was founded by retail automotive industry veteran Todd Blue. With a proven track record of representing the world's top luxury automotive brands and delivering world-class service, Blue has accomplished notable industry firsts and won top manufacturer awards since entering the retail automotive space in 2010. LAPIS® is home to brands with a distinctive and unique point of view, with a portfolio of dealerships in California and Arizona including Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona, Ferrari of Rancho Mirage, Porsche Livermore, Land Rover Livermore, Audi Livermore, and Livermore Honda. The company serves as passionate and responsible stewards of every manufacturer it represents, maintaining an enthusiastic focus on luxury, access, performance, innovation, and service. LAPIS® champions an approach which promotes automotive authenticity for the long-term with an unquenchable devotion to service. Perpetuating customer passion is the company's priority. LAPIS® dealerships embrace excellence at the highest level and aspire to deliver the extraordinary to customers, communities, partners and team members. For more information on LAPIS®, visit www.LAPIS.com.

SOURCE LAPIS