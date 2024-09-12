LAPOINTE'S SPRING 2025 COLLECTION FEATURES OPRAH WINFREY

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaPointe, the New York City based fashion brand is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its Spring 2025 Collection featuring Oprah Winfrey. The collection's full name is LaPointe Spring 25: The Muse.

As a brand founded by women, anchored around empowerment and making your statement, Creative Director Sally LaPointe could think of no better Muse for Spring 2025, or any season for that matter, than Oprah Winfrey to personify the ethos LaPointe stands for.

Caption: Oprah Winfrey in LaPointe Spring 2025 Look (Photo Credit: Ruven Afanador) Caption: Designer Sally LaPointe & Oprah Winfrey (Photo Credit: Ruven Afanador)

The Spring 2025 LaPointe lookbook was photographed by Ruven Afanador and features Winfrey wearing looks in Jade, Oat, White and Black with pops of color in Hot Pink, Deep Pink and Yellow Glow. The collection redefines the uncomplicated styling the brand has become known for.

"I view Oprah as my North Star," said LaPointe. "We have been dressing her periodically for a few years now, so I have gotten to understand her style and what she gravitates towards, which aligns perfectly with the LaPointe ethos I want to project. She epitomizes who the LaPointe woman is in every way: a strong, courageous individual who dresses for herself and no one else. I view her as someone who wants to look put together but not overdone and doesn't sacrifice comfort in order to show up as her most confident self. In the short time we spent together, she instilled in me this notion of "Never giving up and being true to yourself" that stuck, and I hope will resonate with our audience around this collection."

Oprah Winfrey said: "The main reason I said yes was because of how warm and open Sally was when I first met her. She is a woman in power, empowering other women through her work, her artistry and her clothes - and I wanted to support that."

The collection will be available for online pre-orders as of today via ShopLapointe.com.

ABOUT LAPOINTE:

LaPointe, known for its bold designs for empowered women, delivers 8+ collections annually, and is featured in top retailers including Neiman Marcus, Kirna Zabete, FWRD, Moda Operandi & Harrods. Boasting a loyal celebrity following, ranging from Beyoncé, Rihanna, Sydney Sweeney, and Oprah Winfrey to multiple first ladies including Jill Biden and Michelle Obama, the brand has become a go to for bold statements.

PRESS CONTACT

Patrick McGregor

[email protected]

SOURCE LaPointe