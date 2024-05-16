LaPour Acquires Prime 6.3-Acre Parcel For New Infill Flex, Mid-Bay Industrial Project in Southeast Denver, Announces Schedule to Completion

DENVER, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaPour has acquired 6.34 acres (276,108 square feet) to develop Creekside Centennial Tech Center (CCTC). The planned shallow bay, light industrial, multitenant project will be located in the Southeast Denver submarket north of Centennial Airport in Centennial, Colorado.

Architectural rendering. Creekside Centennial Tech Center

LaPour will break ground on the project in June 2024 with an estimated completion of April 2025. The 63,207 SF, single building project boasts 24-foot clear heights, 16 dock doors, 8 drive-in doors, 2,500 amps of power, and a generous parking ratio of 3 per 1,000 SF. The modern design of CCTC aims to redefine industrial space in the region, setting a new benchmark, and outclassing older competing projects in its vicinity. The project can serve users from under 10,000 SF in size up to the full building, catering to a large yet underserved user category. Current vacancy for functional properties in the Southeast submarket with the ability to demise tenant suites under 15,000 square feet is approximately 2.5%.

The project's location is strategically connected to major transportation arteries, including I-25, E470, and SH 83 via Arapahoe Rd and is surrounded by a rich variety of restaurants, lifestyle amenities, retail outlets and walkable trails.

Situated just north of Arapahoe Road in the Southeast Denver submarket, Creekside Centennial Tech Center will be a welcome modernization of shallow bay industrial development in the area. Jeff LaPour, CEO at LaPour Partners, said, further stating, "CCTC will offer an upscale identity in a prime location to the significantly underserved market of small bay users looking for less than 10,000 SF. The project is designed with a focus on modern, functional and image-conscious space."

Stream Realty Partners, a national commercial real estate firm offering an integrated platform of services, brokered the off-market purchase, with Stream Denver's Executive Managing Director Tyler Reed, Managing Director Peter Beugg, Executive Vice President Dominic Diorio, and Senior Associate Buzz Miller representing LaPour.

"We are excited to be working with the LaPour team on another innovative industrial project here in Denver, for the most underserved—and arguably the largest—tenant segment in mind," said DiOrio. "Creekside's small-bay design will provide tenants with Class A space and building features that do not exist for that user in Southeast Denver, or virtually anywhere in the metro area."

For two decades, LaPour Partners has committed to unveiling dynamic real estate investment opportunities, focusing on early-stage market ventures and standout transactions. The company thrives on tackling projects with situational complexity, deploying in-house expertise, and harnessing their expansive network to devise innovative solutions. With a proven track record spanning Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada, LaPour will continue its legacy of delivering best-in-class real estate with Creekside Centennial Tech Center.

For more information on the Creekside Centennial Tech Center, please call LaPour at 702.222.3022.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Bradley

7022349385

[email protected]

SOURCE Lapour Partners