LaPour Partners and Holualoa Acquire Land for a New Dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin in CityNorth Master Plan, Phoenix, AZ

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LaPour Partners ("LaPour") and Holualoa Companies ("Holualoa") closed on the land and secured planning approval for a new dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin. The 8-story development will feature 240 guest rooms with 5,700 square feet of flexible indoor-outdoor meeting space. The AC Hotel by Marriott will offer 142 guest rooms, and Element by Westin will offer an additional 98 extended stay guest rooms. Located within the 100-plus-acre mixed-use CityNorth Master Plan ("CityNorth") in north Phoenix, hotel guests will have convenient walkability to numerous nearby restaurants, retail, and entertainment amenities with easy access to Loop 101.

Groundbreaking for the dual-branded AC Hotel by Marriott and Element by Westin is planned for Summer 2025, with an estimated completion of January 2027. LaPour and Holualoa previously partnered on the award-winning Marriott AC Biltmore in 2018, located on Camelback Road in the Phoenix Biltmore Corridor, named Marriott Hotel of the Year in 2022.

"The location, brand and design of this property will meet the current and future demands of the rapidly growing Loop 101 business corridor. The area is experiencing unprecedented growth with multiple new corporate expansions as well as Mayo Clinic and ASU Biomedical campus." said Jeff LaPour president of LaPour.

"We are thrilled to partner with LaPour on another exceptional project that reflects our shared commitment to creating distinctive hospitality properties," said Aroon Chinai, Chief Investment Officer at Holualoa Companies. "This dual-branded hotel will not only elevate hospitality offerings in CityNorth but also contribute to the vibrant growth of North Phoenix."

Amenities will include a saline pool, AC Lounge, Element Rise, outdoor fireplaces, an outdoor barbecue area, suites with balconies, a sundry market, AC Kitchen, and guest laundry. The project will also offer EV chargers among other sustainable features to achieve GreenKey Certification, the leading standard of excellence in environmental responsibility and sustainable operations within the tourism industry.

Plans for CityNorth include over 2 million square feet of office, approximately 3,400 multifamily units, 1,000 hotel rooms and an abundance of retail and dining options. Situated next to Desert Ridge Marketplace and adjacent to the prominent High Street retail area along 56th Street, the master plan is anticipated to be developed over the next decade with Greystar Development having completed Sunela, a 274-unit luxury multi-family development with several other projects under construction.

CityNorth has also announced its first major corporate user, Republic Services, that is building its headquarters in CityNorth (expected completion in 2025).

Over the past 25 years LaPour Partners has established a legacy of delivering best in class real estate developments including hospitality, industrial and office space across Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada. visit lapour.com.

Holualoa Companies is a real estate investment firm focused on the successful development, acquisition, repositioning and disposition of real estate assets. Holualoa actively seeks opportunities that improve neighborhoods, create jobs, and enhance communities. For more information visit www.holualoa.com.

