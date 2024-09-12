LaPour Partners, in Collaboration with Mar-Gulf Management Inc., Announces Groundbreaking of Shallow-Bay Industrial Project, Creekside Centennial Tech Center in Centennial, CO

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LaPour, in collaboration with Mar-Gulf Management Inc., the international real estate subsidiary of Markaz, announced the groundbreaking for Creekside Centennial Tech Center (CCTC) located in Centennial, CO. Construction is underway with an estimated completion date of 1Q2025.

This state-of-the-art, multi-tenant, shallow-bay facility will offer 63,271 square feet of Class A industrial space for sale or lease. The project provides flexible unit sizing from 6,886 square feet – 63,271 square feet and is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses who are currently underserved in the industrial real estate market as project sizes have increased and focused on much larger footprints for divisibility.

Conveniently located at 6403 S Uvalda St, CCTC will provide immediate access to Arapahoe Road, and quick access to I-25, E-470, and Hwy 83. Surrounded by a dense variety of restaurants, lifestyle amenities, retail outlets and walkable trails, CCTC is the first and only, spec-construction, single building, industrial project in south Denver that will provide tenants with space divisible to under 10,000 SF.

The planned multitenant project boasts 24-foot clear heights, 8 dock doors, 8 drive-in doors, 2,500 amps of power, and a generous parking ratio of 3 per 1,000 square feet. The functional design of CCTC aims to redefine industrial space in the region, setting a new benchmark and outshining competing projects in its vicinity. "The current vacancy for functional properties in the Southeast submarket, which have the ability to accommodate tenant suites under 10,000 square feet, is approximately 2.5%. This project will be critical for the growth and sustainability of smaller businesses in the Southeast Denver submarket," says Peter Beugg of Stream Realty who is listing this property for sale or lease.

"We're excited about this development and our partnership with Mar-Gulf, who has demonstrated their expertise with intricate, complex projects. CCTC will offer an upscale identity in a prime location to the significantly underserved market of small bay users. The project is designed with a focus on modern, functional and image-conscious space," says Jeff LaPour, CEO at LaPour Partners.

LaPour has a proven history of delivering successful projects time and again as demonstrated by their 24-year track record in development. This, coupled with Mar-Gulf's vast experience as a leader in international commercial real estate, ensures elevated design, functionality and financial certainty. This partnership will deliver speed and agility in a growing market to fill a current void.

About LaPour Partners

LaPour Partners has committed to unveiling dynamic real estate investment opportunities for two decades, focusing on early-stage market ventures and higher-profile transactions. The company thrives on tackling projects with situational complexity, deploying in-house expertise, and harnessing their expansive network to devise innovative solutions. With a proven track record spanning Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada, LaPour Partners will continue its legacy of delivering best-in-class real estate.

