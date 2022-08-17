Lapp Wagons Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

Family-owned company has found online success during uncertain times.

EPHRATA, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lapp Wagons, a wheel and wagon company headquartered in Ephrata, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #2727 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 205% for the period from 2018-2021.

A Speedway Express children's wagon built by Lapp Wagons.

Lapp's story started in 1962 when the current owner's grandfather wanted a wagon for his personal use. Obviously, he did not want just any wagon, so he decided to build his own. Today, the Speedway Express/Lapp Wagons brand is a third-generation business that includes more than just play wagons. They have added quality tricycles for kids and dump carts for garden or commercial roofing use. They also sell wheels for wagons, carts, and many other applications.

After their grandfather was ready to pass on Lapp Wagons, David (father of current owners) took over the business. Together, father and son worked day in and day out, producing the wagons that their family invented. Then in 2016, Jonathan and Chris partnered together to continue the legacy of producing play wagons, tricycles, dump wagons, pony wagons, and more.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lapp Wagons saw strong sales in 2020-2021. "It was our wheel sales that grew us," says Jonathan Lapp, CEO of Lapp Wagons. "People were back outside fixing their garden carts, and we had the wheels to supply to them."

Jonathan Lapp also credited a majority of his success to the new website and marketing efforts of a local digital marketing agency. The company launched a new website in the summer of 2019, which more than doubled its online traffic. The company also expanded its product lines and strived to focus on quality over quantity.

When asked about the future, Lapp said, "We would love to continue optimizing and designing our wagons to be as successful as our wheels." Currently, Lapp Wagons features work, pony, garden, and kid's wagons.

Since 1962 Lapp Wagons has been the home of Speedway Express Wagons. More recently, they have added work wagons, garden carts, and tricycles to their line of products. Rurally located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, the third-generation family farm operation continues a tradition of safety, durability, and usefulness in the world of wagons. For more information, visit www.lappwagons.com.

