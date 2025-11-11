Lapsi Health and eMurmur® Unveil AI Analytics Integration for Keikku 2.0

Partnership Delivers Cardiac Auscultation Accuracy to the World's First FDA-Cleared AI Scribe Stethoscope

HOUSTON and OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lapsi Health, the Dutch-American healthtech company, and eMurmur, the Canadian-Austrian leader in cardiac and pulmonary auscultation AI, announced a partnership to integrate eMurmur's proven Heart AI algorithms into Keikku 2.0, the world's first FDA-cleared smart stethoscope with an integrated AI scribe. The collaboration sets a new standard for diagnostic accuracy and clinical efficiency.

A clinician holds Keikku 2.0, the world’s first FDA-cleared digital stethoscope with integrated AI scribe technology, developed by Lapsi Health.

The integration combines eMurmur's clinically validated FDA-cleared and CE-marked heart murmur detection algorithms (with demonstrated 90% sensitivity and specificity in detecting abnormal cardiac murmurs) with Keikku 2.0's revolutionary multimodal platform. This combination enables healthcare providers to perform expert-level cardiac auscultation while simultaneously documenting patient encounters through AI-driven transcription, fundamentally transforming the physician-patient consultation.

"Collaboration is crucial to innovation, and this partnership exemplifies that," said Jhonatan Bringas Dimitriades, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Lapsi Health. "This strategic step positions Keikku as one of the most powerful medical companion tools. By combining Keikku's hardware and AI scribe with eMurmur's cardiac analytics, we're creating one of the most capable medical tools."

Andreas Schriefl, PhD, Founder and CEO of eMurmur, said: "When Keikku integrates with our AI, it becomes essential in every care setting. From primary care to cardiology, from hospital rounds to telehealth, from pediatrics to adults, this partnership will deliver unprecedented diagnostic precision where it matters most."

Diana van Stijn, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder at Lapsi Health, added: "eMurmur's algorithms, connected to Keikku, allow us to deliver the best possible physician-patient consultation. This integration advances what clinicians can accomplish during a single encounter."

The partnership leverages both companies' strengths: Lapsi Health's expertise in device design and AI integration, and eMurmur's specialization in auscultation analytics validated through clinical trials, including studies at Johns Hopkins University. eMurmur's AI is FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and hardware-agnostic.

The integrated solution will be available to Keikku 2.0 users through a seamless software update, with no additional hardware required. Healthcare providers across various specialties, including primary care, cardiology, pediatrics, and emergency medicine, will gain access to cardiologist-level auscultation insights, enabling earlier detection of structural heart disease and more informed clinical decision-making.

