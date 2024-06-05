Laptop Carry Case Market size is set to grow by USD 785.1 million from 2024-2028, Increased demand for lightweight bags to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laptop carry case market size is estimated to grow by USD 785.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Backpack, Messenger bag, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., C.C. Filson Co. Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Crumpler Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., DICOTA SCHWEIZ AG, Elecom Co. Ltd., Fabrique Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Pioneer Square Brands Inc., Safari Industries India Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sanwa Supply Inc., Targus, Thule Group, United States Luggage Co. LLC, and Victorinox AG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The laptop carry case market is experiencing growth due to increasing travel and business needs. Duty-free stores at airports are popular destinations for consumers seeking premium and discretionary products, including laptop bags. Airport retailing's popularity is driven by factors such as airport renovations, longer check-in times, and the availability of non-aviation activities like shopping and dining. These trends are expected to continue fueling market growth during the forecast period.

The laptop carry case market is experiencing significant growth with the increasing trend of working remotely. Brands are focusing on providing lightweight, durable, and functional cases to cater to consumers' needs. The use of materials like fabric and hard plastic is common. Compartments for laptops, documents, and other accessories are essential features. Brands are also introducing ergonomic designs for comfort and convenience.

The market for laptop carry cases is competitive with companies offering various sizes, colors, and price points. The US market is a significant contributor, with consumers prioritizing protection and portability. The future of the laptop carry case market looks promising with advancements in technology and the continued shift towards remote work.

Market Challenges

The laptop carry case market faces challenges from counterfeit products, particularly in developing regions. These fake items, sold through e-commerce platforms, mimic genuine products, making it difficult for customers to distinguish between them. Their lower prices fuel demand, negatively impacting sales and pricing strategies for legitimate vendors.

Global players attempt to counteract this by advertising and reducing prices, but these efforts increase costs and decrease profit margins. Counterfeit manufacturers save on production and transportation costs, keeping their products less expensive than authentic ones. The presence of counterfeit laptop carry cases in countries like India and China hinders market growth.

and hinders market growth. The laptop carry case market faces several challenges. Key features such as durability, portability, and convenience are essential for consumers. However, keeping up with the latest technology trends and ensuring compatibility with various laptop sizes can be difficult. Additionally, the increasing use of tablets and other mobile devices may impact the demand for laptop carry cases.

Competition from other types of bags and cases, as well as price pressure, also pose challenges for market players. Balancing quality, functionality, and affordability is crucial to remain competitive in this market.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Backpack

2.2 Messenger bag

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The laptop carry case market relies on sales through various offline channels such as specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, clubhouse stores, and department stores. However, consumer preference for online shopping has led to a decline in offline revenue. To boost sales, retailers expand their stores in local and regional markets, offer better pricing strategies, and widen assortments. Companies like Elecom also outsource distribution for overseas expansion to cater to diverse consumer categories efficiently. These strategies aim to maintain sales growth and market expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Laptop Carry Case market has experienced a significant rise in acceptance due to the increasing use of laptops and tablets, both in professional and personal settings. With sustainability and environmental concerns at the forefront of consumers' minds, electronics accessories such as laptop carry cases and sleeves have become essential. These cases offer a positive impact by protecting devices from damage and ensuring their longevity. Fashion consciousness and tech-savviness have merged, leading to the production of stylish and functional carry cases with touch-sensitive features and smartphone functions.

Power banks and RFID barring have become essential additions to these cases, catering to the needs of consumers engaged in outdoor leisure activities or long work hours. Lightweight laptop devices and desk computers require equally lightweight and efficient carry cases. Bag manufacturers have responded by introducing USB charging ports and innovative designs to accommodate the latest technology giants. The First Mover advantage has been crucial in this market, with companies continually introducing new features and improvements to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Market Research Overview

The laptop carry case market caters to the growing demand for portable and secure solutions to transport laptops. These cases offer protection against impacts, scratches, and dust, ensuring the longevity of the device. The market is driven by the increasing trend of remote work and the need for mobility.

Various materials like neoprene, nylon, and leather are used to manufacture these cases, catering to different consumer preferences. The market also offers a wide range of sizes and styles to accommodate various laptop models. Additionally, some cases come with extra features like pockets for accessories, padded handles, and built-in stands. The laptop carry case market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Backpack



Messenger Bag



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

