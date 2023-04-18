Laptop carry case market size to grow by USD 781.69 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the huge demand for laptop carry cases during festive seasons and the start of the academic year - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laptop carry case market is estimated to register an incremental growth of USD 781.69 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.59% between 2022 and 2027. The market is driven by the huge demand for laptop carry cases during the festive seasons and the start of the academic year. Festivals and other events are also boosting retail sales, especially for consumer durables, IT goods, and other consumer electronics. For example, Walmart launches a series of deals on laptops and accessories around Christmas and New Year to boost sales. To boost sales on regular days, retailers around the world host special events to commemorate important holidays such as Independence Day. During the holiday season, online retailers offer discounts to attract customers. These marketing initiatives are driving the demand for laptop carry cases and are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an extensive analysis of the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laptop Carry Case Market 2023-2027

laptop carry case market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Crumpler Ltd. - The company offers a wide variety of bag packs. The key offerings of the company include laptop carry cases such as laptop padded cell cases.

ACCO Brands Corp.: The company offers laptop carry cases such as Kensington LM340 grey laptop case.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.: The company offers laptop carry cases such as ROG Flow Sleeve.

Elecom Co. Ltd.: The company offers laptop carry cases such as the Zeroshock case.

The company offers laptop carry cases such as the Zeroshock case. C.C. Filson Co. Inc.

Callaway Golf Co.

Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

DICOTA SCHWEIZ AG

Fabrique Ltd.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

HP Inc.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Pioneer Square Brands Inc.

Safari Industries ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Samsonite International SA

Sanwa Supply Inc.

laptop carry case market 2023-2027: Scope.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

laptop carry case market 2023-2027: Key Trend

Rising demand for business bags and laptop bags at airports is a new trend in the growth of the market. Airport retail is a popular idea all over the world. One factor is that many large airports have been renovated and now have a significant amount of dedicated retail and shopping mall space. This growing market is also affected by other factors such as two-hour check-ins, flight delays, and last-minute shopping. Additionally, with the increasing use of procedures such as remote bag drop and remote check-in, airports have more physical space available for non-flight activities such as dining and shopping. Hence, this trend is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

laptop carry case market 2023-2027: Segmentation.

The laptop carry case market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. In this segment, vendors expand their store operations at various locations to increase their offline sales. This will enable them to produce and sell goods quickly and serve all consumer groups across a wide geographic range. Moreover, the expansion of retail outlets in various cities and regions also encourages familiarity with the various kinds of laptop carry cases. This will also raise market sales value. Therefore, such factors are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Type

Backpack



Messenger Bag



Others

The backpack segment derives its growth largely from college students. Demographic changes, lifestyle changes, increased awareness of new products, availability of more pocket compartments, and rising income levels are fueling the growth of this segment. Key vendors in this segment have started developing marketing strategies targeted at specific consumer segments. Improving sales and marketing initiatives through digital channels plays a key role in driving demand for backpacks.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

APAC will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. China is the largest market for personal accessories such as laptop carry cases due to its high spending on high-end personal accessories. Additionally, APAC has the highest population density in the world, making it a key market for budget-friendly laptop carry cases for most consumers. Moreover, with rising disposable income, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies in the world. All these factors have a positive impact on the growth of the market in this region.

laptop carry case market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist laptop carry case market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laptop carry case market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laptop carry case market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laptop carry case market, vendors

Laptop Carry Case Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 781.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACCO Brands Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., C.C. Filson Co. Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Crumpler Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., DICOTA SCHWEIZ AG, Elecom Co. Ltd., Fabrique Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Pioneer Square Brands Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sanwa Supply Inc., Targus Inc., Thule Group AB, United States Luggage Co. LLC, and Victorinox AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

