Laptop Carry Case Market to grow by USD 781.69 million from 2022 to 2027, ACCO Brands Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., C.C. Filson Co. Inc., and MORE to be key players-Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The laptop carry case market is estimated to grow by USD 781.69 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 3.59%. The laptop carry case market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer laptop carry case market are ACCO Brands Corp., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., C.C. Filson Co. Inc., Callaway Golf Co., Crumpler Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., DICOTA SCHWEIZ AG, Elecom Co. Ltd., Fabrique Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Pioneer Square Brands Inc., Safari Industries (India) Ltd., Samsonite International SA, Sanwa Supply Inc., Targus Inc., Thule Group AB, United States Luggage Co. LLC, and Victorinox AG. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laptop Carry Case Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

ACCO Brands Corp: The company offers laptop carry case such as Kensington LM340 grey laptop case.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC accounts for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors that are signficantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC is the high expenditure of millennials on personal accessories (like laptop carry cases). Some of the main countries that are signficantly contributing to the growth of the market in APAC include China, Japan, and India. China is a prominent country for personal accessories like laptop carry cases due to the high spending on high-end, high-quality personal accessories. In addition, APAC has a huge population which makes it a significant market for laptop carry cases since most of them are reasonably priced for mass consumers. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Huge demand during the festive seasons and the start of the academic year

Huge demand during the festive seasons and the start of the academic year Key Trend - Growing demand for business and laptop bags at airports

- Growing demand for business and laptop bags at airports Major Challenges - Presence of counterfeit products

Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the offline segment is significant during the forecast period. The main source of revenue for the offline distribution channel includes the sales of goods through specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, clubhouse stores, and department stores. In addition, several players in the market are managing their sales through the expansion of their stores in local and regional markets, thereby supporting sales through offline channels. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Laptop Carry Case Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

