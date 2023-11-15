Laptop market is driven by the increasing application of laptops in educational institutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent report by Technavio, titled Laptop Market Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa - US, China, Japan, Germany, UK - Size and Forecast 2024-2028," the significance of the laptop market is revealed. According to the research, the market is projected for substantial growth, with the market size to increase by USD 22.22 billion between 2023 and 2028. Request sample report

In a world that's increasingly reliant on digital technology, laptops stand as indispensable tools for a multitude of purposes, from work and education to entertainment and beyond. As we explore the dynamic landscape of the laptop market, Technavio provides valuable insights into the trends and factors shaping this market.

The market is driven by factors including the growth of the corporate sector, the increasing application of laptops in educational institutions, and the Increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops. A laptop is a small-sized mobile PC with a thin LED or LCD screen and an alphanumeric keyboard

North America plays a dominant role in the global laptop market, with the United States and Canada emerging as major revenue-generating countries. Several factors are driving growth in North America, including the presence of major technology companies, the thriving gaming industry, and the widespread adoption of 5G Internet services.

Additionally, North America is home to key players like Apple, Dell, HP, and Microsoft, which gives them a strong advantage in terms of distribution and sales channels for laptops. The popularity of video games is also substantial in the region, with millions of adults in the US engaging in gaming activities in 2020. This creates ample growth opportunities, particularly in the development of gaming laptops. As a result, these factors are fueling market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Laptop Market:

Growing Popularity of Video Games: Video games, especially among the youth, are becoming increasingly popular worldwide, driving the demand for gaming laptops.

Video games, especially among the youth, are becoming increasingly popular worldwide, driving the demand for gaming laptops. Higher Computing Power: Gaming laptops are designed with higher computing power to support demanding video games, making them attractive to gamers.

Gaming laptops are designed with higher computing power to support demanding video games, making them attractive to gamers. Advanced Specifications: Gaming laptops offer advanced specifications that cater to the needs of gamers, such as fast processors, dedicated graphics cards, and high-resolution displays.

Gaming laptops offer advanced specifications that cater to the needs of gamers, such as fast processors, dedicated graphics cards, and high-resolution displays. Portability: Gamers prefer gaming laptops over desktops due to their portability, allowing them to play games on the go.

Gamers prefer gaming laptops over desktops due to their portability, allowing them to play games on the go. Internet Penetration: The increasing penetration of the internet has facilitated online gaming, making gaming laptops more desirable for multiplayer gaming experiences.

The increasing penetration of the internet has facilitated online gaming, making gaming laptops more desirable for multiplayer gaming experiences. Multi-Player Games : The popularity of multiplayer video games like Counter-Strike has contributed to the growth of gaming, further fueling the demand for gaming laptops.

Prominent companies are actively immersing themselves in the trend.

Acer Inc provides a range of laptops including models like the Predator Helios 300, Nitro 5, Aspire 7, and Aspire 5, catering to various user needs and preferences. Alphabet Inc, on the other hand, offers laptops featuring ChromeOS, a swift, user-friendly, and secure operating system that underpins every Chromebook. Apple Inc boasts a lineup of laptops, including the MacBook Pro 13, MacBook Pro 14, and MacBook Pro 16, known for their high-quality build and performance. The diverse offerings from these major companies significantly impact the laptop market by providing consumers with a wide array of choices catering to different requirements and preferences. This competitive landscape encourages innovation and drives manufacturers to continuously improve and introduce new features, ultimately benefiting consumers and boosting the growth of the laptop market.

The laptop market is anticipated for steady growth during the forecast period with several key factors including the increasing adoption of laptops in educational institutions and the growing popularity of gaming laptops driving market expansion. However, there are challenges to contend with, particularly from the competition posed by smartphones and tablets, which offer cost-effective mobile computing solutions.

