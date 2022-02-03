Laptop Market: Segmentation by Type (traditional laptop and 2-in-1 laptop) and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)--Forecast till 2024|Technavio

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global laptop market as a part of the global technology hardware market within the global consumer discretionary market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global laptop market size. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the laptop market throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample .

Laptop Market Value Chain Analysis

To maximize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of the laptop market is required. The report will help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Research and design

Procurement

Production and testing

Logistics

Distribution and after-sales service

Repair and recycle

To unlock information about vendor drive costs and customer service, download our free sample report.

Vendor Insights

The laptop market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the laptop market, including some of the vendors such as Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laptop market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Acer Inc. - Offers wide categories of laptops such as ultra-thin, convertible, detachable, and classic among others. Some of the offerings are Swift 5, Spin 7, Switch 7 black edition, Aspire 7, Acer Chromebook 714, and Acer One 10 among others.

Offers wide categories of laptops such as ultra-thin, convertible, detachable, and classic among others. Some of the offerings are Swift 5, Spin 7, Switch 7 black edition, Aspire 7, Acer Chromebook 714, and Acer One 10 among others. Apple Inc. - Offers a wide range of laptops under the product name Mac. Some of the offerings are MacBook Pro, Mac Pro , MacBook Air, and Pro Display XDR among others.

Offers a wide range of laptops under the product name Mac. Some of the offerings are MacBook Pro, , MacBook Air, and Pro Display XDR among others. ASUSTek Computer Inc. - Offers a line of laptop products such as ZenBook Series, VivoBook Series, ZenBook Classic Series, and ASUS TUF Gaming Series among others.

The laptop market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings – Download Free Sample Report

Geographical Highlights

The laptop market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key market for laptops in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Because of the presence of significant vendors, the rise of the gaming industry, and the increasing penetration of 5G Internet services, North America held the biggest market share in 2019. Many major suppliers, such as Apple, Dell, HP, and Microsoft, have offices in the region, giving them easy access to distribution networks for laptop manufacturing and sales. In addition, video games are also popular in the region. In the United States, for example, roughly 160-165 million individuals played video games in 2018. As a result, leading providers in the region have several prospects for expansion.

Moreover, countries like the APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America are the key market for the laptop market in APAC, owing to the high adoption, ease of use, and reliability of traditional laptops in this region.

To unlock the top strategies practiced by the maximum growth generating region, View Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

Laptop Key Market Drivers:

Growth of the corporate sector

The expansion of the business sector, as well as the increase in the number of offices, has led to the rise in laptop demand. In India, for example, there has been a tremendous rise in office realty leasing in 2019, indicating the corporate sector's optimistic expansion. The increase in the number of technology parks and business parks throughout the world has spurred demand for PCs such as desktops and laptops. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by rising demand for laptops among enterprise clients as well as the rising popularity of working from home among employees.

Laptop Key Market Trends:

The growing number of strategic partnerships

The number of strategic relationships amongst market participants is expanding, including semiconductor component manufacturers, technology platform providers, software developers, and distributors. Vendors can gain market share by expanding their product portfolio and geographical presence through strategic collaborations and partnerships. As a result, during the projection period, the expanding number of strategic collaborations among market participants is predicted to have a beneficial impact on laptop sales.

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the laptop market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Luxury Furniture Market by Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Ready To Assemble Furniture Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Laptop Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2024 USD 7.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio