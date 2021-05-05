Laptop Market to grow by USD 7.52 billion through 2024|Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download FREE Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Laptop Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The laptop market is segmented as below:

Type

Traditional Laptop



2-in-1 Laptop

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Laptop Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the laptop market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Laptop Market size

Laptop Market trends

Laptop Market industry analysis

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the laptop market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Laptop Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist laptop market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laptop market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laptop market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laptop market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Traditional laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

2-in-1 laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Acer Inc.

Apple Inc.

ASUSTek Computer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HP Inc.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

