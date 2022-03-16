Laptop Market to record USD 7.52 Bn growth | High growth opportunity in APAC | Technavio

Mar 16, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laptop market size is expected to increase by USD 7.52 billion between 2019 and 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, YOY growth rates, and market behavior through 2024. The report also offers accurate predictions on all foreseeable market scenarios, customer behavior, and the overall market landscape.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Many vendors are engaged in the manufacture and marketing of traditional laptops owing to their high popularity and adoption, ease of use, and reliability as well as the increasing adoption of gaming laptops. Some vendors are focusing on manufacturing 2-in-1 laptops due to their easy portability and compactness.
Market vendors have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd are among some of the dominant market participants.
Factors such as the growth of the corporate sector, increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops, and increasing application of laptops in educational institutions will provide significant growth opportunities for market players. However, the increasing capabilities of smartphones and tablets will reduce their growth potential.
Laptop Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Laptop Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Traditional Laptop
- 2-in-1 Laptop
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
By type, the traditional laptop segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by traditional laptops over desktop computers. They also offer advantages over 2-in-1 laptops, such as larger screen size, more powerful processor, and higher storage space and are generally more rigid and durable. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By Geography, the market will observe maximum growth in APAC during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the corporate sector and the gaming industry and the presence of many key vendors are driving the growth of the laptop market in APAC. Also, the presence of countries with large populations that require laptops are driving the growth of the regional market. China is the key market for laptops in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Laptop Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laptop market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laptop market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laptop market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laptop market vendors
|
Laptop Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 7.52 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.13
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Traditional laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- 2-in-1 laptop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- ASUSTek Computer Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
