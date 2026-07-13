Laptop Stand Manufacturer ZUERST Surpasses 40 Patents to Build Structural Innovation Moat

Newly Launched X90 4th-Generation Stand Turns Patented Design Into a More Stable, Lighter Product

SHENZHEN, China, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Shenzhen Reno Information Technology Co., Ltd. (ZUERST), a manufacturer of 3C digital accessories, announced that its patent portfolio has surpassed 40 filings across invention, design, and utility model patents, covering stand structures and folding mechanisms. Building on that patent portfolio and years of customer feedback, ZUERST has released the X90 Laptop Stand, the fourth-generation version of its X-Series line, with improvements to stability, portability, and device compatibility. Together, these developments reflect sustained technical investment at this laptop stand manufacturer and support its next phase of expansion into European and North American markets.

ZUERST has released the X90 Laptop Stand, the fourth-generation version of its X-Series line, with improvements to stability, portability, and device compatibility.

Solving the Loose-Stand Problem Through Structural Innovation

Stands look like a simple product category, but the market has a problem that rarely gets addressed directly: many low-cost stands loosen quickly or lose their grip, wearing out much sooner than users expect. ZUERST has treated that as an intellectual property problem as much as an engineering one. Rather than relying on minor design tweaks that competitors can copy within a product cycle, the company has built a patent portfolio specifically around the mechanisms that keep a stand stable over years of folding and adjustment.

That patent portfolio now includes 2 invention patents, 29 appearance patents, and 9 utility model patents. That density of coverage is uncommon among laptop stand suppliers. This patent portfolio allows OEM partners to build differentiated product lines that avoid direct market competition, who feel greater confidence when sourcing original designs from ZUERST.

From Patents to New Product: X90 Laptop Stand

A patent is only the starting point. Whether it shows up in something a user can actually feel is the real test, and the X90 was built around that test. As the fourth-generation product in the ZUERST X Series, the X90 features a patented X-shaped structure and a damping adjustment mechanism, ensuring stability during daily use while enabling smooth adjustment. The mount supports three-axis tilt adjustment and 360-degree rotation, giving users greater flexibility when switching between work, viewing, and presentation scenarios.

To enhance portability without compromising strength, ZUERST has adopted a detachable design. When disassembled, the laptop stand is more compact and weighs only about 300 grams, making it easy for users to carry between the office, home, and travel destinations.

The X90 features an all-aluminum alloy construction and is compatible with 10- to 17-inch laptops, tablets, and portable monitors. The product has also undergone 15,000 folding fatigue tests to verify its long-term durability under repeated daily adjustments and folding cycles.

QC and Craftsmanship Provide Support

Getting those design changes to hold up at scale comes down to the quality system and craftsmanship behind them. ZUERST sets internal limits above general industry requirements for load-bearing stability, fold-cycle durability, and material safety. Manufacturing is carried out in Shenzhen through a well-established production system supported by ISO 9001 quality management standards. ZUERST operates with in-house manufacturing capabilities and long-term production partners to ensure scalability and consistency.

ZUERST uses precision CNC machining to produce key load-bearing components, ensuring consistent structural accuracy and stable assembly performance. Mold development is based on an analysis of how the folding structure behaves under load, so the finished products reproduce that motion at multiple angles.

For high-volume parts, the company uses injection molding and controls the cooling process to support consistency and durability in large-scale production.

One-on-One Support at Every Order Size

ZUERST offers one-on-one support to every client, regardless of order size, from product selection through after-sales follow-up, with particular attention to the customization and response speed smaller buyers tend to need most. That approach has built working relationships with leading brands in consumer electronics and office accessories. ZUERST is currently concentrated in Japan, South Korea, European and North American markets.

"Many laptop stands on the market either sacrifice durability to reduce cost or become too expensive for everyday usage," said Huifeng Chen, founder of ZUERST. "We believe users shouldn't have to make that trade-off. That's why we continue to invest in structural design, manufacturing precision, and long-term product reliability."



OEM/ODM and Private Label Solutions

ZUERST provides OEM and ODM services for global partners, supporting customized product development based on market requirements.

Customization options include:

Logo engraving (laser marking)

Private label branding

Custom packaging design

These services enable partners to develop differentiated product lines suitable for retail, e-commerce, and corporate distribution channels.

ZUERST works with partners across global consumer electronics and office accessories industries to support scalable product development and long-term supply cooperation.

About ZUERST

Founded in 2017, ZUERST is a brand of Shenzhen Reno Information Technology Co., Ltd, which specializes in the R&D, production, and OEM/ODM manufacturing of 3C digital accessories, including laptop stands, phone stands, tablet stands, headphone stands and wireless chargers. The company holds the ISO 9001 quality management certification, and its products have received CE, RoHS and REACH certificates. Today, ZUERST serves clients in over 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Media Contact:

Person: Huifeng Chen

Email: [email protected]

Reno Information Technology Co., Ltd.

https://www.sz-zuerst.com/

SOURCE Reno Information Technology Co., Ltd.