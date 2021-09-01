Laptops Delivered in One Hour: Over 150 ASUS Stores Launch on JD.com and Dada's JDDJ

To date, over 150 ASUS stores in China have launched on JD.com and JD Daojia (JDDJ), Dada's on-demand retail platform. By the second half of 2021, the one-hour shopping service will cover all ASUS stores in China. When consumers order via JD.com and the JDDJ platform, ASUS laptops and computer accessories are delivered from the nearest ASUS store within one hour by Dada's riders.

Through the partnership, the three companies will collaborate deeply in product management, digital marketing, refined user operation and optimization of fulfillment efficiency. Leveraging the strengths of supply chain and digital platforms, JD and JDDJ are committed to providing ASUS with omni-channel solutions and offering consumers with convenient on-demand retail service in China.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

About ASUS

ASUS is passionate about technology and driving by innovations.

We dream, we strive to create an effortless and joyful digital life for everyone.

We're constantly chasing unparalleled ideas and experiences and strive to implement them in everything we do.

ASUS was rated as "The World's Most Respected Enterprise" by Fortune magazine for six times. It was listed in the Forbes "The World's most trusted enterprises" for three consecutive years, and seven years of the most valuable brand in Taiwan.

The product category covers all-round scientific and technological product solutions such as motherboard, graphics card, notebook computer, smartphone, display and router, and actively expand E-sports products and create a variety of applications in the new field of AIOT.

