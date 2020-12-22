Lara Crigger Joins ETF Action As Editor-in-Chief & Director Of Content

ETF Action offers institutional-quality data, tools, & portfolio analytics in a cost-effective, easy-to-use platform. Tweet this

"Navigating the quickly evolving ETF landscape gets harder by the day for time- and resource-constrained financial professionals," said Crigger, a 15-year veteran of the ETF industry. "ETF Action eases their burden, offering institutional-quality data, research tools and portfolio analytics in a cost-effective, easy-to-use platform.

"I look forward to helping ETF Action share this story with financial advisors, strategists, research desks, fund sponsors, and any financial professional seeking to better communicate with their clients and grow their business."

Crigger most recently served as Senior Staff Writer at ETF.com, where she covered breaking news about the ETF industry and provided market commentary and insight. Before that, she founded her own financial marketing and copywriting business. Her expertise on ETFs and key industry developments is sought by journalists, academics, and investors of all backgrounds.

ETF Action CEO and Founding Partner Mike Akins said the addition of Crigger will allow ETF Action to accelerate its primary goal of creating a state-of-the-art fintech platform designed to simplify and expand investment workflows through the lens of ETFs.

"I've followed Lara's work for several years and beyond having a clear mastery of all things ETFs, she has a unique ability to communicate complex subjects in a concise and easy to comprehend manner," said Akins. "We are truly excited and humbled that Lara has chosen to bring her many talents and wonderful personality to the ETF Action family."

About ETF Action

ETF Action is a financial technology and research company offering institutional-level data, industry leading tools, actionable insights and engaging model portfolios designed to empower investment professionals. With the core premise of viewing Markets Through The Lens of ETFs™, ETF Action harnesses the extraordinary growth and unparalleled transparency of ETFs to democratize market research via its user-friendly service-as-a-software (SaaS) platform.

