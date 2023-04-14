Laredo Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Bola Blanca Chamber Classic Golf Tournament

Alphagraphics Laredo Named as Title Sponsor

LAREDO, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laredo Chamber of Commerce officially announced the details of their annual Bola Blanca Chamber Classic Golf Tournament. Hailed as the best tournament in South Texas, the tournament will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Casa Blanca Golf Course, chaired this year by Jorge Leal, CEO of Laredo Medical Center.

Alphagraphics Laredo presents check for $10,000 to the Laredo Chamber for title sponsorship of their annual Bola Blanca Golf Classic. Pictured L to R: Miguel Conchas, Gwen Chandarlis, of the Laredo Chamber, Gabriel Castillo, Chairman of the Board and Corporate VP of Marketing at IBC Bank, Jorge Leal, Bola Blanca Char and CEO of Laredo Medical Center, Paco Barrientos and A.B. Barrera owners of Alphagraphics.

All are welcome to enjoy a fun day of golf in this two-man scramble in what will be a truly spectacular golf experience. This event will also present the opportunity to meet, network and support Laredo Chamber members and staff. The tournament will include a round of golf, followed by a luncheon and many raffles, and door prize giveaways.

The Laredo Chamber also unveiled this year's title sponsor. Alphagraphics Laredo has generously donated $10,000 for the 2023 Bola Blanca Golf Tournament Title Sponsorship. Alphagraphics Laredo is a local full-service print center, offering print and marketing solutions, custom graphic design services, and an array of signage options.

"We're proud to support the efforts of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce and their commitment to helping small businesses like ours flourish and succeed. At Alphagraphics, our top priority is to help businesses of all sizes get noticed and get business. This partnership strengthens our commitment to being the best and most reliable printing source for Laredo businesses", said A.B. Barrera and Paco Barrientos, Alphagrphics Laredo Owners.

In its 27th year, this event allows members of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce to partake in a fun and relaxing event all while networking and raising funds to benefit Chamber programs. Such programs fulfill our mission to promote local economic growth, foster business-friendly public policies, and serve our members through benefits and services.

"It is important to give back to the community and support organizations like the Laredo Chamber of Commerce that does so much for our city and local businesses. Alphagraphics is proud to sponsor an event that will directly impact the success of the Chamber's mission", said Paco Barrientos, Alphagraphics Co-owner.

Sponsorship of this tournament is an excellent, cost-effective way to gain exposure for local businesses. Sponsorships are still available at prices to fit every budget. For registration or sponsorship information, contact Gwen Chandarlis at [email protected]

For additional details visit www.laredochamber.com and stay connected on Laredo Chamber of Commerce social media platforms for additional details and updates.

SOURCE Laredo Chamber of Commerce