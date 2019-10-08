Laredo Chamber of Commerce recognizes three BBVA employees for volunteerism

Commercial Relationship Manager Rossy Chase, Business Banking Officer David Dodier, and Solutions Development Analyst Rosa Cruz were all honored as the chamber highlighted their exceptional commitment to Laredo and its communities. Chase was named Volunteer of the Year for her work on multiple local boards for business and religious organizations.

"I'm so proud of my team on a daily basis, not only because of their hard work, but because of their continuous and consistent volunteerism for Laredo's communities," said BBVA USA Laredo City President Susana Valencia. "Our team is a unique, eager and passionate one that is always striving to do more. The work that Rossy, David and Rosa do is extraordinary. They serve Laredo from inside and outside the bank's walls - and they truly deserved these recognitions. It's an honor to witness their love for Laredo everyday."

More details on the three winners and their recognitions can be found below:

Rossy Chase, Volunteer of the Year: With 15 years of experience in the banking industry, Chase has seen roles in branch retail management, business lending, and real estate. She serves as a member Laredo Chamber of Commerce - Bienvenidos Committee. Chase also served as committee chair of the Small Business Committee for three years, and currently serves as a Board of Director for the Laredo Chamber of Commerce. She has also served as a board director in various local catholic schools.

David Dodier, Committee Chairperson of the Year: David M Dodier initiated his banking career in South Texas National Bank as a credit analyst. As he gained knowledge and experience in the loan review, commercial lending, and real estate areas he grasped further career advancement opportunities. David now works in the small medium enterprise segment of business banking in BBVA. Mainly servicing small and medium businesses with an array of banking solutions for their operations. He is involved in the Cola Blanca and Small Business Committees through the Laredo Chamber of Commerce. He is also part of the MileOne International Business Assistance Center, as an advisory member.

Rosa Cruz, Board of Directors Executive Committee Member & Council Chair 2019 - 2020: Cruz was named to the Laredo board position during the award ceremony and will serve in that title until September 2020. She currently is a solutions development analyst at BBVA where she has been employed for 17 years in various roles. She is responsible for collaborating with project team members to analyze and develop solutions for special projects using Agile methodologies to reach an end result to be put into practice. Rosa also is responsible for leading the BBVA Laredo Team in volunteer efforts in the community serving as the BBVA Laredo Volunteer Chapter President. In addition, Cruz has served on the Youth Leadership Laredo Committee since 2009, sponsored by the Laredo Chamber of Commerce. The committee teaches leadership to students from 8th to 12th grade.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

