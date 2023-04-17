Laredo ISD Students Earn CISR Designation, Start Internships with IBC Insurance Agency

AUSTIN, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Laredo Independent School District students earned the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation in January through an innovative high school program. Administered by The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the CISR High School Program provided the students with the opportunity to earn the nationally recognized insurance designation before graduation. The program equips students with vital pre-career exposure and technical industry training, providing them with a significant advantage as they enter the workforce.

Through a generous grant from the Spencer Educational Foundation, the nation's premier nonprofit organization funding the education of tomorrow's risk management and insurance leaders, students from Joseph W. Nixon High School, Dr. Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa High School, and Raymond & Tirza Martin High School started the CISR High School Program in January 2022. The students completed five learning modules in Elements of Risk Management, Insuring Personal Auto, Insuring Personal Residential, Commercial Property and Casualty, and Life and Health. To earn the designation, the students earned a grade of 70 or better in each associated exam.

"It's an incredible accomplishment to earn the CISR designation in just twelve months, even more so while being a full-time high school student. We are tremendously proud of the Laredo ISD students and excited to see where this milestone leads them," said Noelle Codispoti, Director of Emerging Talent Programs at The National Alliance.

Sarai Olguin, a program participant from Martin High School, said she enrolled in the CISR Program because she recognized it would open many doors for her in the future. "Earning this designation will be a big step for me. I am proud and thankful to be working to achieve one of my short-term goals," Olguin said regarding her accomplishment.

"What I found interesting about the course was that the insurance industry is more than just car or health insurance," said Alejandro Escolano, a CISR designee from Nixon High School. "There is more variety and more information than I thought."

Dale Randol, President and CEO of IBC Insurance Agency ensured the students' experience with the risk and insurance industry does not stop with the designation, they hired eight students as interns for the remainder of the academic year. "IBC's experience with the student interns has been invigorating, these students are eager and excited to learn new things. It is our responsibility as business and community leaders and schools to provide students opportunities, that is exactly what this program does," said Randol.

Interested in bringing the CISR High School Program to your town? Contact Noelle Codispoti at [email protected] or learn more here.

About The National Alliance: The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, a registered 501(c)(3), is an insurance education provider recognized throughout the industry as a preeminent resource for technical training, designations, and continuing education in risk management and insurance. Boasting over 150,000 program participants, the National Alliance has set the standard for industry education since its inception in 1969.

