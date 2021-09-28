Laredo Taco Company Announces "Made Right Here Road Trip" Video Series

"It's a real honor to have your culture represented in the 'Made Right Here Road Trip' series," said Rayo. We connect with Latinos across Texas and give them the opportunity to share their own stories in their own ways. We also highlight my personal favorites from Laredo Taco Company. You're sure to be craving breakfast tacos or carnitas by the end of each episode."

Laredo Taco Company is set to release a new episode every "Taco Tuesday" throughout the month of October and into November. As Rayo hits the road to eat delicious tacos, he connects with local Latino city ambassadors, and together, they highlight the importance of the Hispanic community. Cities featured include Laredo, Corpus Christi, Houston, Brownsville, San Antonio, and Dallas.

"The Made Right Here Series is a collaboration highlighting customers, team members, and, most importantly, the communities where we live and work," said Brad Williams, 7–Eleven Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations and Restaurant Platforms. "We begin everything with our customers in mind, and they inspire us every day. At Laredo Taco Company, we respect the taco and authentic Mexican recipes and flavors, representing generations of Hispanic traditions and culture."

Laredo Taco Company will host a screening and viewing party of the "Made Right Here Road Trip" series throughout the month of October in select cities. The first scheduled outdoor event will be held in Laredo, Texas at Average Joes Bar from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5th. Mando Rayo, and Laredoan Sammy "The House" Ramirez, on-air personality, will be onsite for a special meet and greet. Each event is FREE to the public. The events will offer FREE Laredo Taco Company tacos, FREE raffle tickets and door prizes. Those interested in attending the upcoming screenings can find more information by following @LaredoTacoCo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and on LaredoTacoCompany.com/MadeRightHere.

About 7 – Eleven, Inc.

About 7 – Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 17,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost®Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Laredo Taco Company, the convenience retailer's quick-serve Mexican food restaurant, is famous for its tacos served on flour tortillas made from scratch each day in on-site kitchens. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in Mexican fast-food chains, such as chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, breakfast tacos made with hand-cracked eggs, and protein-packed bowls. Each restaurant has a salsa bar where customers can spice up their meal, including a wide selection of on-site, daily prepared salsas and pico de gallo.

SOURCE Laredo Taco Company