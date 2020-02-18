Lares Continues Global Expansion to Meet Growing International Demand for Trusted Cybersecurity Solutions

DENVER and TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lares, a global leader in security assessment, red teaming, penetration testing, application security and security program development, today announced the launch of its new Canadian subsidiary, named Lares Canada. Based in Toronto, ON, Lares Canada provides the company's existing Canadian financial services, oil and gas, technology, and government customers with a local presence and introduces Lares' unique and cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities to the rest of the nation.

"Lares has been increasingly working with Canadian companies and Canadian subsidiaries or branches of international companies over the past few years," said Chris Nickerson, Founder & CEO of Lares. "With the opening of our Toronto office, Lares will bring its security assessment, compliance, and management expertise to Government and private industry."

To help spearhead Lares Canada, Lares has also hired Lee Kagan as Director of Adversarial Collaboration. Prior to Lares, Kagan served as a Sr. Principal Offensive R&D specialist at Symantec, was the co-founder of RedBlack Security, and was the co-creator of the Canadian Collegiate Cyber Exercise (C3X).

"I could not be more thrilled to join the already incredible team at Lares," said Kagan. "For as long as I can remember, they've been producing exceptional work, talent and have a unique ability to cut through the noise and get the job done all the while operating at the highest possible level you want from a security testing shop."

About Lares, LLC.

Lares is a security consulting firm that helps companies secure electronic, physical, intellectual, and financial assets through a unique blend of assessment, testing, and coaching since 2008.

For more information, visit lares.com, contact us at (720) 600-0329, or follow Lares on Twitter @Lares_.

About Lares Canada.

Lares Canada is the Candian division of Lares, LLC. that provides innovative security consulting services that help companies secure electronic, physical, intellectual, and financial assets through a unique blend of assessment, testing, and coaching.

For more information, visit lares.ca, contact us at (647) 243-4433, or follow Lares on Twitter @Lares_.

