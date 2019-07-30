Lares Releases Crucial Findings In New Report

DENVER, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lares, a global leader in security assessment, testing, and coaching, today announced the release of its inaugural 1H 2019 Penetration Test Findings Report.

"Lares encounters a seemingly endless number of vulnerabilities when conducting penetration tests or red team engagements, regardless of organization size or maturity," said Chris Nickerson, Founder and CEO of Lares. "Though not every engagement is identical, we have analyzed the similarities between our more than 50 engagements and documented the Top 5 most frequently observed penetration test findings in the first half of 2019."

"This report will be the first of many," said Andrew Hay, COO of Lares. "In sharing these data-driven, real-world findings, we hope to shine a light on the most common and correctable issues affecting organizations today."

The detailed analysis is available in a free, downloadable report which can be found at https://www.lares.com/1h2019/.

