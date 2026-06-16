Large-Aperture XY Motion Stage Built for Semiconductor Automation

U.S.-made direct-drive stage offers 310 × 310 mm travel, nanometer-level resolution, and high-speed motion for precision scanning systems.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For high-precision applications that do not require the ultimate geometric performance of air bearings, PI's new V-700 series of mechanical-bearing XY stages provide an attractive alternative. The V-783 high-precision linear motion stage combines long travel, nanometer-level positioning performance, and smooth high-speed scanning in a compact monolithic design. Designed and manufactured in the USA, it features a large 360 × 360 mm open aperture and is optimized for semiconductor inspection, photonics alignment, metrology, imaging, laser micro-processing, biotechnology, microscopy, precision assembly, and advanced automation systems.

PI’s new linear-motor driven XY stage with large aperture, >12x12” travel and nanometer resolution is designed and manufactured in the USA.

The V-783 precision positioning system offers 310 × 310 mm travel (12.2 × 12.2 in) in a rigid monolithic XY configuration that delivers greater stiffness and a lower profile than conventional stacked-stage designs based on two individual axes. The large open aperture supports transmissive-light applications, while direct-drive brushless ironless linear motors eliminate backlash and mechanical drivetrain effects for smooth, highly repeatable motion.

Key Specifications

±0.07 µm bidirectional repeatability and ±0.17 µm positioning accuracy

1 nm encoder resolution with incremental or absolute encoder options

Velocity to 1 m/s and acceleration to 10 m/s²

Straightness and flatness to 0.75 µm

310 × 310 mm (12.2 × 12.2 in) travel, ideal for 300 mm wafer applications

360 × 360 mm open aperture for transmitted-light and inspection systems

Monolithic XY design with load capacity up to 50 kg

An optional absolute encoder provides immediate position feedback after power-up, eliminating homing routines and reducing machine downtime.

Advanced Motion Controllers and Software

When combined with PI's A-800 ACS-based motion controllers, the V-783 XY stage becomes part of a high-performance motion platform supporting synchronized multi-axis operation, EtherCAT networking, advanced servo algorithms, and automation-ready system integration. The motion controller is supported by a comprehensive software suite for users and programmers.

By combining direct-drive performance, nanometer-resolution feedback, high geometric accuracy, long travel, and a large aperture in a compact package, the V-783 XY system provides OEMs and system builders with a robust positioning solution for precision inspection, manufacturing, and automation applications.

Industries Served and Applications

Semiconductor manufacturing, photonics alignment, optical and wafer inspection, flat panel display inspection, metrology, microscopy, laser processing, precision assembly, and industrial automation.

» Watch the video, download the XY-stage datasheet

PI Americas

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SOURCE Physik Instrumente (PI)