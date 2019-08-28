Large Consumer Study Proves New At-Home Lash Extension Kits From Moitié Outperforms Salon Lashes
Study details: 94% of 250 women surveyed indicated that Moitié Lash Extensions lasted at least 10 days without any lash loss. This is in comparison to expensive salon lashes where extension fall out begins within 1-2 days of application, requiring frequent refills. Moitié Cosmetics' patent-pending lash system is designed for quick, do-it-yourself home application, and provides a 10+ day wear time. A subscription kit, containing 3 applications starts at just $99.
Aug 28, 2019, 09:40 ET
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What if you could wake up every morning makeup ready? Most women dread their morning makeup routine. Simply put, makeup was designed to help us look and feel more complete and confident. Yet the majority of makeup products are not quick and user friendly. Mascara is essential but difficult to work with - it can be heavy, clumpy, or flaky and often results in under eye smudges.
Moitié lashes has revolutionized the morning makeup routine. Just one at home application results in gorgeous lashes that last for 10+ days. Look vibrant, feel confident and free up your mornings. Moitié Cosmetics was founded by Sima Mosbacher, a computer engineer that at 20 earned the title of World's Youngest Female Commercial Airline Pilot. It was during the intense pilot training program that Sima first recognized a need for long-lasting makeup. Her grueling schedule led her to depend on salons for semi-permanent makeup application for a quick, out-the-door look. Regrettably, salons caused damage as Sima's natural lashes and brows quickly deteriorated from breakage and strain.
"I was facing an extreme lack of confidence. I couldn't leave the house without drawing on my brows, and I was dependent on salon lash extensions I realized there are a lot of women experiencing the same problem as me. That's when I started to develop alternative makeup solutions which are time-saving and semi-permanent, plus safe for long-term use."
"I created my lashes to give women a real solution that they could apply at home, to feel instantly glamorous, without spending hours at the salon, and wear confidently for 10+ days - without worrying about mascara running, or the hassle of re-applying false lashes daily. These lashes have changed my life. I hope they'll change yours too!"
~ Sima Mosbacher, Founder of Moitié Cosmetics
Moitié's 10-Day Lashes are 100% waterproof, easy to apply and effortless to remove. Available in 3 distinct styles -- Natural, Light Glam and Full Glam in Premium Silk. Designed for beginner-friendly application in the comfort of your own home and to be worn continuously for 10+ days. Moitié lashes can be found at www.10daylashes.com or www.moitiecosmetics.com.
Moitié believes that women's rights are human rights. That is why 1% of all proceeds from the online purchases will go to support Global Fund for Women.
Contact:
Sara Stein
213 703-9779
Sara.Stein@MoitieCosmetics.com
SOURCE Moitie Cosmetics
