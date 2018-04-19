Large Corporations Are Leading America's Surge in Solar Deployment

"To leading companies across America, deploying solar is a common-sense business decision," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). "Large corporations have found that going solar not only benefits the environment, but also their bottom-line, satisfying both shareholders and customers alike."

Adding more than 40 megawatts (MW) of solar in 2017, more than the annual total in 23 U.S. states, Target earned the top spot in the report for the second year in a row. Target now has 204 MW of installed solar capacity.

"At Target, we're designing for tomorrow and putting solutions in place across our business to leave our homes better for future families," said John Leisen, vice president, Property Management, Target. "And we're proud of the progress our team has made over the past year towards Target's goal to install rooftop solar panels on 500 buildings by 2020. As we continue our commitment to supporting our local communities, it's an incredible honor to be recognized by SEIA for the second year in a row."

Other blue-chip companies recognized for their installed solar capacity in the Solar Means Business 2017 Top 10 include Walmart, Prologis, Apple, Kohl's, Costco Wholesale, GGP, IKEA, Macy's and Amazon.

"Solar is a vital component of Walmart's expanding renewable energy portfolio," said Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for Walmart, Inc. "As one of the leading U.S. companies for solar energy installations and capacity, Walmart plans to continue our efforts on seeking to find renewable energy projects that are right for our customers, our business and the environment. It is an honor to be recognized by SEIA for our work in the renewable energy space as it serves as a confirmation that we are continuing to move in the right direction with our solar energy achievements and aspirations."

"As the world's largest owner and operator of logistics real estate, we are committed to minimizing our environmental impacts and contributing to a more sustainable global distribution system," said Matt Singleton, senior vice president, Global Energy, Prologis. "Our holistic approach to sustainability is a core component of our long-term business strategy, helping deliver greater value for our customers and stronger returns for our shareholders. This is evident from the 175 MW of solar generating capacity in our global property portfolio, keeping us on track to achieve our goal of 200 MW by 2020."

"It is a tremendous honor to once again be recognized by SEIA for our continued efforts to expand solar energy capacity across our portfolio," said Shobi Khan, president and chief operating officer of GGP. "Our investment in solar generation not only creates value for our shareholders, it reflects our long term commitment to reduce GGP's carbon footprint within our communities. Most importantly, it is the right thing to do."

Among several fun facts, the Solar Means Business 2017 report, which is now in its 6th edition, notes that every week 9.6 million people visit a solar-powered Walmart store, more than 19,300 Americans work at a solar-powered Kohl's, and Apple's solar facilities produce enough electricity annually to fully charge more than 44 million iPhone's every day for an entire year.

Several of the top companies featured in Solar Means Business 2017 will be discussing the report's findings, along with the latest trends in the commercial solar market, at SEIA's upcoming Solar Goes Corporate conference in Boston, Mass.

For photos, rankings and the report's underlying data, go to SEIA's multimedia landing page www.seia.org/solarmeansbiz.

