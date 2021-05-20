Large Country-Style Farmhouse Kitchen Utensil Holder Crock Jar from Walford Home Launches

CARY, N.C., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplier of top-quality, stylish and functional home and garden products, Walford Home, continues to impress homeowners looking to add a rustic touch to their decor. The company's recently launched large country-style farmhouse kitchen utensil holder is already a big hit with customers for its large size, sturdiness, visual appeal, and easy-to-clean design.

Walford Home Utensil Holder

The brand's signature is the distinctive farmhouse feel of its products. Pairing functionality with esthetics, the newly available farmhouse kitchen utensil holder comes in five eye-catching colors (white, black, red, teal, and cobalt blue) to complement any kitchen design. Walford Home says their utensil holder is perfect for storing everyday kitchenware essentials such as spoons, spatulas, forks, whisks, and knives.

"Cluttered kitchens are often disorganized and difficult to work in," explains the Walford Home senior spokesperson. The brand offers a few points on the benefits of maintaining an organized kitchen:

Saves time . When essential kitchen tools are together and at arm's reach, there is no need to hunt through drawers and cupboards. Creating prep, cook, and clean-up zones are also highly recommended.

. When essential kitchen tools are together and at arm's reach, there is no need to hunt through drawers and cupboards. Creating prep, cook, and clean-up zones are also highly recommended. Easier to clean . Countertops and cooking surfaces are easier to clean when free from clutter. Look for products that organize and declutter.

. Countertops and cooking surfaces are easier to clean when free from clutter. Look for products that organize and declutter. Saves money . In an organized kitchen, home cooks can easily see all food supplies and cooking tools they have on hand, helping them avoid buying unnecessary duplicates.

. In an organized kitchen, home cooks can easily see all food supplies and cooking tools they have on hand, helping them avoid buying unnecessary duplicates. Less stress . Experts agree that keeping spaces organized reduces last-minute scrambling in everyday situations and promotes a sense of calm. The chore of "what to cook for dinner" is much easier to tackle when a kitchen is clutter-free and easy to work in.

. Experts agree that keeping spaces organized reduces last-minute scrambling in everyday situations and promotes a sense of calm. The chore of "what to cook for dinner" is much easier to tackle when a kitchen is clutter-free and easy to work in. Cooking more. Nothing beats a home-cooked meal, and cooking at home is a lot more enjoyable in an organized, stress-free space. Home-cooked meals tend to be more nutritious and save the cost of ordering out.

Customers have been happy to add an extra element of organization with the kitchen utensil crock . One impressed commenter shares, "Perfect! We had a ceramic utensil caddy that just broke apart on us the other day. Was looking for a simple replacement with no company logos or names on the front. My kitchen is not a commercial. This one is perfect. The logo is on the back, and the color choices with this utensil holder were plenty. We went with black to match some of the flecks in our countertop, and it is sharp! Love it."

About WALFORD HOME

WALFORD HOME specializes in premium quality Home, Kitchen and Garden products designed exclusively by us to accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative in our distinctive farmhouse style.

