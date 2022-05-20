Large Format Printers Market - 76% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by Growing Adoption of UV-curable Ink | Technavio

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our large format printers market report covers the following areas:

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The large format printers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Canon Inc. - The company offers large format printers such as PlotWave 7500 printers with scanner express IV scanning unit and others.

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The primary growth driver for this market is the rise in the adoption of UV-curable ink. UV curing offers efficient curing of inks using high-intensity UV light. The growth in the adoption rate can be attributed to advantages such as slow heat generation, a faster curing process, and the high durability of the UV-curable inks in outdoor conditions. These advantages of UV-curable inks resulted in high productivity and reduced ink consumption and operational costs. Considering different benefits offered by UV inks, multiple industries are adopting UV-curable inkjet printers.

However, the emergence of digital substitution will be a major challenge for the large format printers market during the forecast period. As of 2019, most of the work is done online, which was earlier done with the help of the printers. Posters and banners have become digitized. This substitution is happening because it is less time-consuming, low cost, and fast. In addition, with the increased market of online retailing and advertising, the printing market is losing its share. Earlier, advertisers used to spend on printing pamphlets, paper ads, posters, and banners, but currently, most of the advertisement is done through the television or projectors that are used instead of banners or posters, which will hinder the adoption of LFPs.

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

Technology

Aqueous



Solvent



UV-cured



Latex

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The large format printers market share growth by the aqueous segment will be significant for revenue generation. Aqueous large formant printer uses water-based ink for printing. Several buyers are shifting toward aqueous ink LFPs from solvent ink LFPs to reduce the environmental hazards caused by solvents. Aqueous ink LFPs offer high standards of print quality with better efficiency compared with solvent inks.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

The competitive scenario provided in the Large Format Printers Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Large Format Printers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist large format printers' market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the large format printers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the large format printers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of large format printers market vendors

Large Format Printers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 331.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.88 Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., HP Inc., Kyocera Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Corp., and Xerox Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Aqueous - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Solvent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

UV-cured - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Latex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Canon Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

HP Inc.

Kyocera Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Roland DGA Corp.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Sony Corp.

Xerox Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

