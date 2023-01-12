Large format printers market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global large format printers market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,446.02 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 55%. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Large Format Printers Market 2023-2027

Large format printers market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Large format printers market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (aqueous, solvent, UV-cured, and latex), type (ink-based and toner-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the aqueous segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many end-users are buying aqueous ink large format printers to reduce the environmental hazards caused by solvents. These printers offer high standards of print quality with better efficiency compared with solvent inks. Moreover, these inks are cost-effective and easy to manufacture. Many such benefits are fueling the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global large format printers market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global large format printers market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the strong presence of major laser printer manufacturers in the region, such as EPSON, Canon, Mimaki, Roland, and Ricoh. In addition, rapid technological advances across industries are driving the growth of the regional market, Download a Sample Report

Large format printers market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increased resale value of automobiles.

The depreciation in the value of automobiles is one of the major concerns of vehicle owners.

The resale value of any automobile mainly depends on the exterior of the vehicle.

Hence, car owners are using automotive vehicle wraps to protect the exterior from harsh environments and camouflage dents and scratches.

These wraps also protect the vehicle against attacks by stone chips and minor abrasions.

With a little investment, these wraps can get very good resale value to vehicle owners.

The growing demand for these films is increasing the use of large format printers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The reduction in the use of ink in LFPs is the key trend in the market.

On average, an LFP ink cartridge can last up to 500 pages. However, the lifecycle of the LFP ink cartridge can be further increased by monitoring and controlling the ink level in the printer.

To reduce the use of ink, vendors are introducing software that can regulate and control the consumption of ink depending on the type of job.

This improves the performance of large format printers as well as reduces the overall operating cost.

These developments will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The emergence of digital substitution is one of the major challenges hindering market growth.

The global printing market is losing its share with an increase in online retailing and advertising.

The increased adoption of digital technologies has reduced advertisers' spending on printing pamphlets, paper ads, posters, and banners.

This has reduced the prominence of printers, which is reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this large format printers market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the large format printers market between 2023 and 2027

precise estimation of the size of the large format printers market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

growth of the large format printers market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of large format printers market vendors

Large Format Printers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1446.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.74 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agfa Gevaert NV, ARC Document Solutions Inc., Canon Inc., Durst Group AG, Electronics For Imaging Inc., Fujifilm Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Konica Minolta Inc., KYOCERA corp., Lexmark International Inc., Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., MUTOH INDUSTRIES Ltd., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Roland DGA Corp., Seiko Epson Corp., Shenyang Sky Air Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., swissQprint AG, Xerox Holdings Corp., and Ricoh Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period

