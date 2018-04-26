Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Date: June 3 , 2018

, 2018 Abstract: LBA1: TAILORx: Phase III trial of chemoendocrine therapy versus endocrine therapy alone in hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative, node-negative breast cancer and an intermediate prognosis 21-gene recurrence score.

First Author: Joseph A. Sparano , M.D., Montefiore Medical Center

, M.D., Montefiore Medical Center Plenary Session

Time: 1:40 p.m. Central Time (CT)

(CT) Location: Hall B1

About Oncotype DX®

The Oncotype DX® portfolio of breast, colon and prostate cancer tests applies advanced genomic science to reveal the unique biology of a tumor in order to optimize cancer treatment decisions. The company's flagship product, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test, is the only test that has been shown to predict the likelihood of chemotherapy benefit as well as recurrence in invasive breast cancer. The Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score™ test predicts the likelihood of recurrence in a pre-invasive form of breast cancer called DCIS. In prostate cancer, the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score™ test predicts disease aggressiveness and further clarifies the current and future risk of the cancer prior to treatment intervention. The Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect test is the only liquid biopsy test of its kind that can potentially prolong the lives of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) by helping their physician identify the most effective treatment. With more than 850,000 patients tested in more than 90 countries, the Oncotype DX tests have redefined personalized medicine by making genomics a critical part of cancer diagnosis and treatment. To learn more about Oncotype DX tests, visit www.OncotypeIQ.com, www.MyBreastCancerTreatment.org or www.MyProstateCancerTreatment.org.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) is the world's leading provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests that help optimize cancer care, including addressing the overtreatment of the disease, one of the greatest issues in healthcare today. With its Oncotype IQ® Genomic Intelligence Platform, the company is applying its world-class scientific and commercial expertise and infrastructure to lead the translation of clinical and genomic big data into actionable results for treatment planning throughout the cancer patient journey, from diagnosis to treatment selection and monitoring. The Oncotype IQ portfolio of genomic tests and services currently consists of the company's flagship line of Oncotype DX ® gene expression tests that have been used to guide treatment decisions for more than 850,000 cancer patients worldwide. Genomic Health is expanding its test portfolio to include additional liquid- and tissue-based tests, including the recently launched Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test. The company is based in Redwood City, California, with international headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. For more information, please visit, www.GenomicHealth.com and follow the company on Twitter: @GenomicHealth, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

