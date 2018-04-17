Large Midwestern Utility Engages ICF for Demand Response Program Support

"The demand response program will permit the utility to use recent technology advancements to drive cost-effectiveness, to provide localized benefits to the grid and to strengthen the relationship with its customers," said David Pickles, senior vice president for ICF. "ICF is proud to work with our client to build a scalable program that will bring more choice to its customers and position the utility as a progressive leader in the future of demand response and distributed energy resource (DER) programs."

ICF will partner with the Midwestern utility to implement a demand response program which includes integrating with the client's distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) with programmable communicating thermostats (PCT) as the first connected devices, then enrolling 40,000 customers in the program. Specifically, ICF will provide overall program management including marketing, customer care and IT support and serve as the PCT deployment services lead.

"The success of these technologies relies on utilities' ability to distill complex offers into a clear, motivating call-to-action for customers—one that offers a seamless enrollment process and superior customer communication and support, year after year," said Jeff Adams, senior vice president for ICF. "ICF knows how to bring the right people and the right technologies together to break down these complexities and clearly articulate the value demand response and DER programs bring to customers."

For almost 10 years, ICF has delivered over 150 demand side management programs for more than 50 utilities across the United States, including managing numerous energy efficiency programs for this Midwestern client. As utility revenue models evolve, ICF's in-house demand response program design and implementation experts can help clients procure, manage and deploy DERs to benefit customers and the grid, and plan for the evolving role of DER as part of an overall clean energy strategy.

