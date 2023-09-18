Large Molecule Injectable Drugs Market to grow by USD 191.45 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 45% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The large molecule injectable drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 191.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by End-user (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and E-commerce), Type (Intravenous injection, Muscle injection, and Subcutaneous injection), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like the presence of well-developed healthcare systems such as hospitals, clinics, and specialized treatment centers that possess advanced infrastructure make the region the largest regional market. These institutions increasingly administer and manage large-molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of various chronic diseases like cancer, autoimmune disorders, and diabetes that require targeted therapy. Hence, such factors drive the large molecule injectable drugs market in North America during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Large Molecule Injectable Drugs Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Baxter International Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - The company offers large molecule injectable drugs such as HArmonyCa, JUVEDERM VOLBELLA XC, and JUVEDERM VOLUMA XC.

• To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Large Molecule Injectable Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The hospital pharmacies segment will be significant during the forecast period. They are essential for managing and dispensing large-molecule injectable drugs and ensuring safe and effective use. Given the rising number of biologics injectable drugs being developed and approved for clinical use, there is expected to be substantial market growth by this segment during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Large Molecule Injectable Drugs Market: Driver & Trend:

Drivers

Increasing demand from emerging economies

Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D

Advancements in gene and cell therapies

Increasing demand from emerging economies drives the large molecule injectable drugs market. Emerging economies like India and Brazil witness increasing detection of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Given increasing population and lifestyle changes, there will be increasing demand for advanced therapies and large-molecule injectable drugs. Also, as improving healthcare infrastructure, the demand for large-molecule injectable drugs is also predicted to rise. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the large molecule injectable drugs market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the large molecule injectable drugs market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Antibacterial Drugs Market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,908.11 million at a CAGR of 4.21% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Route Of Administration, Drug Class, and Geography. One of the key factors driving the antibacterial drugs market growth is the rising aging population globally.

The global gastric cancer drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,764.91 million at a CAGR of 14.85% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into Route Of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Geography. The increasing prevalence of gastric cancer is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this large molecule injectable drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the large molecule injectable drugs market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the large molecule injectable drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the large molecule injectable drugs market in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of large molecule injectable drugs market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio