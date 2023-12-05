Large Retailer Wins and Growth in the Creator Economy Drive Button To Surpass $10 Billion in Mobile Commerce Driven in 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, the platform that converts standard affiliate and creator traffic into AI-optimized customer journeys, today announced it has surpassed $10B in mobile commerce driven through its  platform. Button maximizes revenue for customers by using AI to deterministically optimize the best shopping experiences for consumers on mobile apps.  Button's AI determines how to drive the highest conversion using contextual signals, such as the app, browser, website and operating system the journey is coming from.  Button's customers fall into three categories: creators and publishers that make money through social commerce or affiliate, and large ecommerce companies with mobile apps that focus on affiliate and creator marketing. 

Momentum has been building across the company's customer groups with: 

  • Creators and Creator Networks using Button's linking tools to increase their earnings from major retailers.
  • Publishers signing up at record speed to drive higher EPCs (earning per click) from their mobile traffic.
  • Retailers looking for a solution built to solve the challenges for creator and affiliate marketing that's becoming a more important channel with other paid channels under pressure. 

Button's solution fixes two prominent problems in mobile, broken user experiences and broken attribution, and the results drive up to 300% increases in revenue.  Button fixes attribution and tracking challenges with a privacy first solution that is heralded as a solution built for the privacy landscape of tomorrow. 

2023 is proving to be the breakout year for Button as revenue is growing faster than ever in the history of the company.  The catalyst for this record breaking year is that mobile has now surpassed 70% of US ecommerce, and the creator economy is exploding with growth.   Retailers, just like publishers and creators, need to find alternative ways to boost revenue - and the creator and affiliate channels need to be adapted to the mobile first world we're living in.  This is compounded by the increasing evidence that apps continue to drive 3x higher conversion than mobile web shopping experiences are combining to fuel Button's growth. 

"Marketers at ecommerce companies, creators, and publishers everywhere are facing challenges and need to drive more revenue.  Button's platform is positioned better than ever to deliver on this need," said Michael Jaconi, Button's Founder and CEO. "Having driven 100% growth in one of the largest global company's affiliate channels with our solution, and with influencer and affiliate traffic becoming a bigger line item in budgets with the ad industry's rapidly changing landscape, Button is positioned better than at any time in its history." 

Button is partnered with every major affiliate network so any retailer can immediately boost their  mobile revenue, fix their tracking challenges, and most importantly enhance their shopper experiences with a simple integration.  With Button's AI and app mapping for most major US retailers - publishers and creators who monetize through affiliate can immediately see 300% improvement in conversion on social traffic and 50% increases in open web traffic by simply swapping a link.   Learn more at usebutton.com. 

Button is a mobile technology platform used by the world's most innovative companies. Button's AI powered solution drives more value on commerce based strategies, enabling creators, publishers, and retailers to increase revenue, fix broken attribution, and improve customer shopping experiences in mobile across their creator, affiliate, and social commerce strategies.  Button has driven over $10 billion in mobile commerce to date, has been named a best place to work every year since the company's founding in 2014 and is backed by Greycroft, Redpoint, Norwest, Icon Ventures, and Capital One. 

