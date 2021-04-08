Large Rural Land Sales Hot Like Housing Market Now - Lancaster, Mojave, Barstow, California City, Rosemond, Boulevard, North Edwards, Apple Valley, CA

SAN DIEGO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansing Companies just announced that it is now listing numerous properties it owns on the market: great getaway sites and investment lands strategically positioned. Rural land sales are starting to climb, much like the housing market has been doing for several months.

Lansing's properties, located at Apple Way, Barstow, Boulevard, California City, Lancaster, Mojave and Rosemond, are perfect markets to be developed. The lots range from the five acres at Hyundai Test Track to 689 acres at Barstow.

Rural land sales are starting to climb, much like the housing market has been doing for months.

"With land being one of the best hedges against inflation, we are seeing much stronger activity in the rural and desert land market," said Gregory Lansing, president and CEO of Lansing Companies, about this exponential demand for housing and development in the region.

With over 30 years of experience in land acquisition and development in Southern California, Nevada, Alabama, Wisconsin and Arizona, Lansing Companies is a premium investment and development company whose portfolio includes more than 50,000 residential lots and 50,000 acres in various stages of development.

Jim Hoxie at Lansing Companies coordinates these properties and can be reached at [email protected].

