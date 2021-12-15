Large Thailand Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Selects Redline Communications' Virtual Fiber Solution

Redline's award winning RDL-3000 Virtual Fiber solution will be deployed to connect 27 wellheads for oil & gas operations in Thailand

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX:RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announced today that a large petroleum exploration and production company operating in the Gulf of Thailand has selected Redline's award-winning Virtual Fiber® RDL-3000 solution to provide advanced connectivity solutions for its offshore drilling sites.