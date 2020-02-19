Large UK Healthcare Provider Prolongs its Radiology Imaging Contract With Sectra and Consolidates its Systems

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has received an order for its radiology imaging solution from the British SWASH consortium of NHS Trusts (Salisbury, Wight, and South Hampshire Domain Trusts). The consortium has prolonged its radiology imaging contract with Sectra and will consolidate its four existing solutions into one. This will allow for efficient access and collaboration around patient imaging and reduce complexity, while also improving enterprise-wide access.

"We have high-production radiology departments where system availability and efficient workflows are crucial to deliver the quality of care that our patients demand. With Sectra's solution, we achieve that," says Dr Mark Griffiths, Clinical Lead for SWASH. "Consolidating the four existing solutions will further support efficient collaboration within the consortium, and we are looking forward to continuing to develop our radiology and enterprise imaging together with Sectra."

The SWASH consortium has had Sectra as its radiology imaging vendor since 2013. In total, it serves a population of over 3.1 million residents. The NHS Trusts involved in the consortium include Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, Isle of Wight NHS Trust, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, Solent NHS Trust, Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust and University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust.

The shared solution and new IT infrastructure make images and information directly available across the region. The solution also provides a holistic view of the patient's data through the ability to make prior imaging visible in a single view at any of the trusts, including cardiology, medical photography, obstetrics, pathology macro imaging and dose information.

The eight-year contract was signed in January 2020 and the solution is expected to allow the consortium to manage 1.75 million exams per year.

The IT solution for handling radiology images (Sectra PACS), as purchased by SWASH consortium of NHS Trusts, is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering. It provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs and improves patient outcomes while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution supports the most image-intense departments-radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology and orthopaedics. Being built on the same technical platform, customers can easily extend a departmental solution to create a comprehensive VNA. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

