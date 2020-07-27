Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Landscape 2020-2030 - Extensive Focus on the Emergence of Patient-Centric, Convenient, Cost-Effective and User-Friendly Wearable Drug Delivery Solutions

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market (5th Edition), 2020-2030: Focus on Bolus, Basal and Continuous Delivery Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future evolution of these self-injection devices, over the next ten years. It specifically lays emphasis on the emergence of patient-centric, convenient, cost-effective and user-friendly wearable drug delivery solutions that are capable of administering large volumes of a drug subcutaneously, in the home-care setting.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for large volume wearable injectors. Based on parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.

The report also features sales forecasts for the overall large volume wearable injectors market with a detailed market segmentation on the:

[A] type of device (patch pump, injector and infusion pump and injector)

[B] usability (reusable and disposable)

[C] therapeutic area (neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, infectious disease, oncological disorders and others)

[D] key geographies ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and rest of the world)

Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders and various types of cancer, are known to be the leading causes of death and disability across the world. The clinical conditions associated with these diseases affect patients' overall quality of life. In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 50% of the global population is currently estimated to be suffering from at least one chronic disease.

The past few years have witnessed introduction of several innovative pharmaceutical interventions for the treatment of a number of such diseases. However, majority of the available treatment options require parenteral administration of the drug, frequent dosing, and involve repeated hospital visits.



Treatment administration via the parenteral route is also associated with various concerns, such as dosing errors, risk of microbial contamination and needlestick injuries. These are known to be the primary factors affecting medication adherence and, thereby, have a significant impact on therapeutic outcomes. Over the past few years, a number of companies have developed advanced therapeutic delivery solutions (such as autoinjectors, pen injectors, prefilled syringes) to overcome the challenges associated with the administration of both conventional and novel drug/therapy molecules.

In fact, these drug delivery devices can prove to be potential vehicles for drug administration in disease outbreaks/pandemics (such as the one being faced due to the novel corona virus/COVID-19). Amongst modern drug delivery practices, the concept of self-injection has facilitated the administration of medications outside the clinical setting. Such practices also allow reductions in healthcare costs and enable the optimal usage of healthcare resources.



Specifically, large volume wearable injectors used for subcutaneous drug delivery, have become a preferred choice for administration of drugs in the home-care setting. Variants of these wearable devices have been designed to administer highly viscous drugs (such as biologics) in large volumes (more than 1 mL), offering numerous dosing options (basal, bolus or continuous), integrated safety mechanisms, and an almost negligible risk of needlestick injuries. Such devices have captured the interest of several stakeholders in this industry and are being used for the administration of both insulin and non-insulin drugs.

The field is presently witnessing a lot of innovation, such as the development of integrated mobile applications with smart health monitoring, artificial intelligence algorithms and other interesting features (including provisions for reminders, and the ability to connect to web-based portals for sharing medical data with the concerned healthcare providers), visual/audible drug delivery confirmation notifications, automatic drug reconstitution, and error alerts. We believe that such efforts are likely to drive growth in this market over the coming years.



Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An overview of current market landscape of the large volume wearable injectors available for delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs, providing information on status of development and device specifications, such as type of device (patch pump/injector and infusion pump/injector), type of dose administered (basal, bolus and others), route of administration (subcutaneous and others), mode of injection (needle, needle/cannula and needle/catheter), storage capacity of the device, actuation mechanism (electromechanical, rotary pump, cell/expanded battery, pressurized gas, osmotic pressure and others), usability (disposable and reusable), availability of prefilled drug reservoir and availability of device connectivity. The report also features additional information on availability of prefilled insulin cartridges, availability of continuous glucose monitoring/blood glucose monitoring (CGM/BGM) systems, availability of Automated Insulin Delivery feature and type of remote control features (control within device/personal diabetes manager (PDM)/smartphone) in the insulin delivery devices.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of large volume wearable injectors based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience/expertise of the developer) and product specifications (type of device, type of dose, storage capacity of the device, usability, route of administration, connectivity and availability of a continuous glucose monitoring/blood glucose monitoring (CGM/BGM) systems (in case of insulin devices).

Elaborate profiles of the prominent companies that develop large volume wearable injectors. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Additionally, the report includes tabulated profiles of wearable drug device combination products.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by the stakeholders in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020, covering acquisitions, product development agreements, product integration agreements, technology integration agreements, distribution and supply agreements, commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements, licensing agreements, manufacturing agreements, service agreements, and other relevant types of deals.

A detailed analysis on acquisition targets, taking into consideration the historical trend of the activity of the companies that have acquired other firms since 2000, and offering a means for other industry stakeholders to identify potential acquisition targets.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been submitted/filed related to large volume wearable injectors over the last three decades. It also highlights the key parameters associated with the patents, including information on patent type, issuing authority/patent offices involved, Cooperative Patent Classification (CPC) symbols, emerging areas (in terms of number of patents filed/granted), company type and leading industry, non-industry and individual patent assignees (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio).

A list of marketed drugs/therapies and pipeline candidates that are likely to be developed in combination with large volume wearable injectors in the near future, identified on the basis of an in-depth analysis of potential candidates, taking into consideration multiple parameters, such as stage of development, dosage, dose concentration, route of administration, type of dose and drug sales (in case of marketed drugs).

A social media analysis depicting prevalent and emerging trends, and the popularity of large volume wearable injectors, as observed on the social media platform, Twitter. The analysis was based on tweets posted on the platform in the last few years.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of various large volume wearable injector products based on the various relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, current trial phase, trial status, study design, study focus, targeted therapeutic area and clinical outcomes.

A case study on the role of contract manufacturing organizations in the overall manufacturing process/supply chain of wearable injectors. It includes information on the services provided by contract service providers for manufacturing of various device components (primary containers), infusion sets, adhesives, closures and injection moldings.

An elaborate discussion on the various guidelines established by major regulatory bodies for medical device approval across North America (the US, Canada and Mexico ), Europe (the UK, France , Germany , Italy , Spain and rest of Europe ), Asia-Pacific and rest of the world ( Australia , Brazil , China , India , Israel , Japan , New Zealand , Singapore , South Africa , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand ). The report also features an insightful multi-dimensional, heat map analysis, featuring a comparison of the contemporary regulatory and reimbursement scenarios in key geographies across the globe.

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Mark Banister (CEO, Medipacs/RxActuator)

(CEO, Medipacs/RxActuator) Michael Hooven (CEO, Enable Injections)

Jesper Roested (CEO, Subcuject)

Pieter Muntendam (former President and CEO, scPharmaceuticals)

(former President and CEO, scPharmaceuticals) Menachem Zucker (VP and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

(VP and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical) Graham Reynolds (VP and GM, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)

(VP and GM, Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services) Mindy Katz (Director of Product, Sorrel Medical)



Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading large volume wearable device developers?

What are the prevalent trends within the competitive landscape of large volume wearable injectors for delivery of non-insulin drugs?

What are the prevalent trends within the competitive landscape of large volume wearable injectors for delivery of insulin?

What are the types of drug candidates that are suited for delivery via large volume wearable injectors?

Who are the key contract service providers involved in this domain?

What are medical device regulations across different regions?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Current Market Landscape

5. Product Competitiveness Analysis

6. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Key Players

7. Drug-Device Combinations: Tabulated Profiles

8. Partnerships and Collaborations

9. Key Acquisition Targets

10. Patent Analysis

11. Large Volume Wearable Injectors: Likely Drug Candidates

12. Emerging Trends on Social Media

13. Clinical Trial Analysis

14. Case Study: Role of CMOs in Device Development Supply Chain

15. Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape for Medical Devices

16. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

17. SWOT Analysis

18. Executive Insights



Companies Mentioned



3M

Abbott

AbbVie

AbGenomics

Ablynx

Acceleron Pharma

Accenture

Actavis Pharma

ADC Therapeutics

Adrenomed

Aduro Biotech

Advaxis

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aetna

Affibody

Affimed

Agenus

AgonOx

Akesobio Australia

Alder BioPharmaceuticals

Alector

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alkahest

Alkermes

Allakos

Allergan

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Allozyne

AlphaCore Pharma

Altor BioScience

Ambrx

amcure

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

Amphivena Therapeutics

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Angiochem

Antares Pharma

Antaros Medical

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Aprea Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics

argenx

Argos Therapeutics

ArmaGen

ARMO BioSciences

Aronora

Asante Solutions

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

Astorg Partners

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atridia

Australasian Medical & Scientific

Axon Neuroscience

Baril

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Bastian Solutions

Battelle

Baxter International

Bayer

Bayhill Therapeutics

Becton Dickinson

BeiGene

Beijing Dongfang Biotech

Bespak

Beta Bionics

Bigfoot Biomedical

BioArctic

BIOCAD

Biogen

BioIntegrator

Bioject Medical Technologies

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Bioniz Therapeutics

BioNTech

Bio-Path Holdings

Biotest Pharmaceuticals

Bio-Thera Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Pharmaceuticals

Bristol Myers Squibb

Bhler Motor

Calando Pharmaceuticals

Calibra Medical

Cam Med

CANbridge Life Sciences

Cancer Advances

Cara Therapeutics

Cardiome Pharma

Care Innovations

Catalyst Biosciences

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

CEL-SCI

CeQur

Chimerix

CHO Pharma

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cleveland BioLabs

Conjupro Biotherapeutics

Consort Medical

ContraFect

ConvaTec

Cordant Group

Cour Pharmaceutical Development

CSL Behring

CStone Pharmaceuticals

CureTech

CytoDyn

Daikyo Seiko

Datwyler

Debiotech

DEKA

Dekkun

Delta-Fly Pharma

Dendreon

Dexcom

Diabeloop

DiaMedica Therapeutics

Diamyd Medical

DreaMed Diabetes

Duke University

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

European Connected Health Alliance (ECHAlliance)

EG-GILERO

Eisai

Eitan Group

Eli Lilly

Elusys Therapeutics

EMD Serono

Emergent BioSolutions

Enable Injections

Endocyte

EnGeneIC

EOFlow

EpicentRx

Eris Lifesciences

EVER Pharma

Evidation Health

F2G

Fabrico

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

FibroGen

Fitbit

Five Prime Therapeutics

Flex Pharma

Flex

Flowonix Medical

Fresenius Medical Care

Galaxy Biotech

Galena Biopharma

FedEx Supply Chain

Genentech

GENERON

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

Genexine

Genzyme

Georgia Institute of Technology

Gerresheimer

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Gliknik

Glooko

Guangzhou Cellprotek Pharmaceutical

HAL Allergy

Halozyme Therapeutics

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Haselmeier

HealthPrize Technologies

Helsinn Healthcare

Hemispherx Biopharm

Hoffmann- La Roche

Huabo Biopharm

IBM Watson

International Diabetes Federation

ImClone Systems

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immune Response BioPharma

ImmunGene

Immunocore

ImmunoFrontier

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Immunotope

Immunovaccine

Implicit Bioscience

Incuron

Incyte

Innate Pharma

Innovent Biologics

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Insulet

iNtRON Biotechnology

IO Biotech

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ipsen

iSense CGM

ISU ABXIS

Janssen

Jerini

JHL Biotech

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jiangsu T-Mab Biopharma

Johnson & Johnson

Jounce Therapeutics

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kissei Pharmaceutical

Klue

Kura Oncology

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Labrys Biologics

LEO Pharma

Levicept

Life Science Pharmaceuticals

MabVax Therapeutics

MacroGenics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

MedImmune

Medimop Medical Projects

Medipacs

Medtronic

Medtrum Technologies

Menarini Diagnostics

Menarini Group

Merck

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Mercy Technology Services

Mereo BioPharma

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Mersana Therapeutics

Merus

Merz Pharma

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

MiNA Therapeutics

miRagen Therapeutics

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Mode AGC (Automated Glucose Control)

Moderna Therapeutics

Molecular Partners

Molecular Templates

MolMed

Montagu Private Equity

MorphoSys

Morphotek

Movi

MTD Micro Molding

mySugr

NanoPass Technologies

NantBioScience

Naurex

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Nemera

Neogenix Oncology

Neon Therapeutics

NeuroDerm

New Zealand Medical & Scientific

Noble

Nordic Bioscience

Nordic Infucare

Northern Biologics

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Novimmune

NOVO Engineering

Novo Nordisk

OBI Pharma

Octapharma

Omeros

Oncology Venture

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

OncoPep

Oncopeptides

Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncurious

Opthea

Optimer Pharmaceuticals

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Owen Mumford

Paion UK

Panacea Biotec

PercuSense

Pfizer

PharmaJet

PharmaMar

PharmaSens

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Phillips-Medisize

Philogen

Phosplatin Therapeutics

Pierre Fabre

Pique Therapeutics

Polaris Group

Polyphor

Prescient Therapeutics

Prestige BioPharma

Promedior

Prometheus Laboratories

Protalix Biotherapeutics

Proven Process Medical Devices

Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Qualcomm

Quest PharmaTech

Quintessence Biosciences

Ratio Drug Delivery

RAUMEDIC

Recro Pharma

Recipharm

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REM Systems

REMD Biotherapeutics

Resolve Therapeutics

rEVO Biologics

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Roehr pharmaceuticals

R-Pharm

Rubin Medical

RxActuator

Sagentia

Samsung Bioepis

Sandoz

Sanofi

Santarus

Saol Therapeutics

Savient Pharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals

Seattle Genetics

Selecta Biosciences

Selexys Pharmaceuticals

Sensile Medical

Serina Therapeutics

SFC Fluidics

Shire

SHL Medical

Singularity University

SMC Global

Smiths Medical

Sonceboz

SOOIL Development

SPARK Strategic Ideas

SQ Innovation

SteadyMed Therapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics

Stevanato Group

Subcuject

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Swissfillon

SymBio Pharmaceuticals

Symphogen

Synectics

Synermore Biologics

Syntimmune

Syros Pharmaceuticals

TaiMed Biologics

Taiwan Liposome Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tanvex BioPharma

Tarveda Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceutical

TG Therapeutics

Theras Lifetech

Tidepool

Tolero Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Translational Sciences

Turnstone Biologics

Tyndall National Institute

TypeZero Technologies

Union Chimique Belge (UCB)

United BioPharma

United Therapeutics

University of Arizona

University of Bern

University of Colorado

University of Hertfordshire

University of Virginia

Vaccinex

Vaccinogen

Valtronic

vasopharm BIOTECH

Verily Life Sciences

Vetter Pharma

ViCentra

ViiV Healthcare

Visterra

Vivozon

Weibel CDS

West Pharmaceutical Services

Wockhardt

XBiotech

Xencor

XOMA

Ypsomed

Zafgen

Zealand Pharma

Zollner

Zuellig Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mf16n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

