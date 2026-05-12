Larger Refunds, Same Priorities: New Survey Reveals How Americans Are Using 2026 Tax Refunds

AUGUSTA, Ga., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey commissioned by TaxSlayer and conducted by Talker Research found that, even with tax refunds rising in 2026, Americans' spending priorities have remained largely the same as last year. Among respondents who received a refund, the average amount was $2,825, up from $2,300 last year. Most said they are using the money to cover essentials rather than splurges.

A new survey from TaxSlayer and Talker Research found that taxpayers most commonly put their tax refunds toward monthly bills, groceries, and credit card debt.

Nearly four in 10 survey participants (39%) said they received a larger tax refund this year. According to those who saw an increase, the most common reasons were working more hours (35%), changes to deductions and withholdings (32%), and pay raises (20%).

Most respondents (71%) have already spent their refund or made a plan for it. Nearly everyone (98%) put at least some of their refund toward necessities. About half (49%) used the entire amount on essentials. The top uses were paying monthly bills (59%), groceries and other essential goods (54%), and paying down credit card debt (26%). Only 18% reported using any portion on nonessential or luxury items.

"Even when refunds grow, many Americans use that money as a financial lifeline," said Seth Babb, Head of Consumer Products at TaxSlayer. "It goes toward bills, groceries, and debt – not extra spending. That shows how central tax season remains to household planning."

The survey also asked about recent tax law changes tied to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB). More than half of respondents (58%) said at least one OBBB provision influenced their refund. Participants pointed to the overtime deduction (16%), senior deduction (14%), and the increased Child Tax Credit (12%) as having the most impact.

Views on OBBB's impact varied. Forty-three percent believe it increased their refund, while 34% think it increased the amount they pay in taxes.

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 U.S. adults who received a tax refund and have internet access. The online survey ran from April 15 to April 20, 2026, and was commissioned by TaxSlayer. Methodology details: https://talkerresearch.com/methodology/.

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer is an easy-to-use online tax filing platform with unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 60 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 12 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2025 and processed over $23 billion in refunds. With over 30,000 reviews on consumer review site Trustpilot, 82% of customers rate TaxSlayer Great or Excellent. On top of ensuring 100% accuracy, TaxSlayer has a maximum refund guarantee and is committed to providing the right tools at the right price. For more information, visit www.taxslayer.com. Or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

SOURCE TaxSlayer