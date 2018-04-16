LargeSense Launches the First Full Frame 8x10 Digital Single Shot Camera for Sale

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LargeSense LLC launches the LS911. It is the first full frame, 8x10 digital single shot camera for sale. Medium format has thus far been the limit as far as sensor size because large sensors are difficult and expensive to produce. With the LS911, photographers now have an option for high-quality large format images other than film.

Available now, in the U.S., the price is $106,000. Check www.largesense.com for more information.

LS911, 8x10 Large Format Digital Camera With a Lens on a Large Tripod

LS911 specifications:

Single shot 9x11 inch monochrome CMOS sensor

High base sensitivity of ISO 2100

Live view for focusing

Compatible with any large format lens with a sufficient image circle

Easy to use HTML-based WiFi control with any HTML5 browser

4k Lossless video with audio up to 26fps

Lossless video with audio up to 26fps User-generated curves to apply to the linear files

Integrated 3 shot tri-color images when using color filters

Designed for mounting on large tripods or custom camera stands

LS911 product page: http://largesense.com/products/8x10-large-format-digital-back-ls911.

LS911 spec and feature sheet: http://largesense.com/files/3415/2348/3451/LS911-Specs-And-Features-180411.pdf.

Media contact:

Bill Charbonnet

Email: presscontact@largesense.com

Phone: +1 (408) 692-4558

http://largesense.com/info/media-press

