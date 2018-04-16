LargeSense Launches the First Full Frame 8x10 Digital Single Shot Camera for Sale
19:55 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LargeSense LLC launches the LS911. It is the first full frame, 8x10 digital single shot camera for sale. Medium format has thus far been the limit as far as sensor size because large sensors are difficult and expensive to produce. With the LS911, photographers now have an option for high-quality large format images other than film.
Available now, in the U.S., the price is $106,000. Check www.largesense.com for more information.
LS911 specifications:
- Single shot 9x11 inch monochrome CMOS sensor
- High base sensitivity of ISO 2100
- Live view for focusing
- Compatible with any large format lens with a sufficient image circle
- Easy to use HTML-based WiFi control with any HTML5 browser
- 4k Lossless video with audio up to 26fps
- User-generated curves to apply to the linear files
- Integrated 3 shot tri-color images when using color filters
- Designed for mounting on large tripods or custom camera stands
LS911 product page: http://largesense.com/products/8x10-large-format-digital-back-ls911.
LS911 spec and feature sheet: http://largesense.com/files/3415/2348/3451/LS911-Specs-And-Features-180411.pdf.
Media contact:
Bill Charbonnet
Email: presscontact@largesense.com
Phone: +1 (408) 692-4558
http://largesense.com/info/media-press
Related Images
ls911-with-lens-on-a-tripod.jpg
LS911 With Lens on a Tripod
LS911, 8x10 Large Format Digital Camera With a Lens on a Large Tripod
ls911-side-view.jpg
LS911 Side View
LS911, 8x10 Large Format Digital Camera Side View Showing Panels
ls911-without-cover-showing-the.jpg
LS911 Without Cover Showing the 8x10 Sensor
LS911 Without Cover Showing the 8x10 Sensor
ls911-with-a-big-petzval-lens.jpg
LS911 with a big Petzval Lens
LS911 with a big Petzval Lens
