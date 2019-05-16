Largest Art Collection Store in Texas Launches Online Sales

"This way we will be. You will be able to order from your sofa at 3 o'clock in the morning. These things are one-of-a kind and unique, and they can be shipped to you." The online store is www.shopartconnections.com.

Johnson, who has been uploading works for months, draws from works by more than 160 artists and artisans, from The Netherlands to Niger and across North America, including painting, sculpture, pottery, glass, jewelry, and gifts not available on Amazon or at the mall.

The 2,200-square-foot, three-gallery space, in an 1890s building on the historic town's square houses a wide range of goods, from $3 bars of soap to a $5,000 bronze sculpture. It includes a Texas-themed book nook, floor-to-ceiling walls of paintings, and displays of multiple-medium vignettes to inspire your own home or office enhancement.

Johnson discovered her own artistic gifts in her mid-30s and painted professionally for 25 years before she opened her own tiny gallery in Bastrop. She then added works by six other artists and moved to a larger space to create Art Connections Gallery. The enterprise received the Texas Downtown Association's Presidents Award for Best Downtown Business in 2016.

Art Connections Gallery hosts a monthly Second Saturday Soiree with featured artists, live music, food, and beverages. The gallery offers artist talks, book signings, jewelry trunk shows, and charity fundraisers. It is part of a thriving La Grange attraction ecosystem that includes Monument Hill and Kriesche Brewery State Historic Site, the Texas Quilt Museum, the Bugle Boy concert venue, Texas Czech Heritage Center, Jersey Barnyard, and local restaurants.

Contact: Deborah Johnson

Email: artconnectionsonline@gmail.com

Phone: 512-657-4275

Website: www.artconnectionsgallery.com

SOURCE Art Connections Gallery

Related Links

http://www.artconnectionsgallery.com/

