Largest Ball of Lint: Dryer Vent Wizard Attempts to Set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of collecting dryer lint from more than 9,000 communities across the country, Dryer Vent Wizard, North America's leading dryer vent maintenance and repair franchise, will attempt to set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest ball of lint next week. In an effort to raise awareness regarding the dangers of dryer fires, the company's corporate team and franchisees will gather at 27245 Halsted Road in Farmington Hills, Michigan Thursday, Sept. 19 between noon and 3 p.m. to compile the massive lint ball, weighed on a construction crane, and then set it ablaze with the local fire department.

Dryer Vent Wizard started the lint collection in April 2019 and encouraged the company's 95 franchisees to save lint they cleaned from clients' homes as part of the record-setting attempt. At the event, a shipping container full of lint will be assembled into a giant ball, hoping to weigh in at more than 99 pounds to beat the minimum record criteria. The company is hoping to smash this weight, as it has already collected more than 1,000 pounds of lint.

"Thanks to our franchisees' tireless efforts collecting and sending in lint from across North America, we are ready to set this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title – and then light it on fire," said Jason Kapica, President of Dryer Vent Wizard. "Setting the lint ball on fire is a symbol of the prevalence of dryer vent fires. Our mission is to create something big that brings awareness to this important home safety issue."

Dryer Vent Wizard will be partnering with Farmington Hills, MI Fire Department to extinguish doubt as to whether lint is a fire hazard. They plan to hose down the blazing lint ball to highlight how the lack of proper maintenance not only shortens the life of the appliance, but can have severe consequences to the safety of the homeowners.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are an average of 15,970 dryer fires in the U.S. annually. "Failure to clean" was cited as the leading factor contributing to clothes dryer fires in residential buildings. Hiring a professional to clean dryer vents should be an annual task for homeowners as well as businesses.

About Dryer Vent Wizard

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., Dryer Vent Wizard is a North American franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company was founded in 2004 by Dave Lavalle, who also founded Mr. Handyman, and currently operates more than 95 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving over 9,000 communities. Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.dryerventwizard.com.

