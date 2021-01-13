Largest California Cannabis Businesses For Sale | January 2021 | 420Property.com

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 420Property.com, has announced the largest cannabis businesses for sale on their platform in January 2021. The following listings are three of the largest cannabis businesses for sale in the California market:

1. Massive Cannabis Retailer Chain For Sale | San Diego, Riverside & Orange Counties

Established retail-focused business that is on autopilot. The business has two fully operational dispensaries in San Diego County along with pending retail applications across Riverside & Orange counties. Total revenues for 2020 were approximately $34M+ with EBITDA of $11.5M from the two stores alone. With this opportunity, a new owner could own and operate a total of seven cannabis retail storefronts across San Diego, Riverside & Orange counties.

Asking Price: Undisclosed

VIEW LISTING

2. Phase 1 Non-Social Equity Cannabis Dispensary with Cultivation, Manufacturing, and Distribution (Real Estate Included) - Los Angeles County

Opportunity to own a leading California Cannabis Business that is vertically integrated. Would make a great addition to any Multi-State-Operator's Southern California footprint! This cannabis business is located right at the heart of one of the most dynamic neighborhoods of the L.A. region and destination point for Los Angeles's 50 million annual visitors.

Asking Price: $27.5M or $32M with Real Estate. Seller financing available.

VIEW LISTING

3. Turn-Key High Revenue Dispensary & Delivery Business For Sale - West Los Angeles, CA

Fully permitted/licensed, high-volume dispensary & delivery business in Los Angeles County! This business is in a prime market and has been operating successfully with little to no marketing. Over $2M spent on tenant improvements—this is one of the most stunning dispensaries in L.A. County. The business is on pace to do $9.6M in gross revenue in 2021.

Asking Price: $9.9M. Seller financing available with 50% down.

VIEW LISTING

